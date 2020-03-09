Apple is reportedly developing the next version of its Apple Watch operating system, thought to be called watchOS 7, and it appears to be loading the software with big changes and features, including sleep tracking.

Here's everything you need to know.

Apple usually details its iOS and watchOS updates at WWDC in June, but given the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is causing tech conferences of all sizes to be canceled this year, it's not certain Apple will hold an event this summer to preview iOS 14 and watchOS 7.

It's therefore unclear how this will impact each software update and its release schedule. But one can assume they'll still be ready to deploy this autumn, as we can't imagine Apple launching the next iPhone or even the next Apple Watch without new software features.

Leaked iOS 14 code (via 9to5Mac) is providing fresh details about watchOS 7, including that it will work with a new custom sleep goal in the Apple Health app on an iPhone, for the purpose of improving your sleep duration and quality.

Keep in mind a new Sleep app from Apple leaked last autumn, as did a sleep-tracking feature called Time in Bed tracking. At the time, reports said this sleep-tracking feature would be able to monitor sleep quality via sensors within the Apple Watch. It would log a user's movement, heart rate, and noise, and then all that data would be delivered into the Health app and made available in the new Sleep app for the Watch.

The Sleep app is supposed to serve up an overview of sleep patterns with bedtime reminders. When it releases with the Time in Bed feature, a new watchface might also become available. Originally, Apple was supposed to roll this all out by 2020. But that, of course, never happened.

9to5Mac said watchOS 7 will introduce a new watchface called Infograph Pro, and it will have a tachymeter feature. This is used to measure speed and distance based on travel time. It's typically an analog watch feature, so it'll be interesting if Apple really adopts it for Apple Watch.

watchOS 7 may even let you create custom watchfaces with images from the Photos app on the iPhone or Apple Watch. Leaked iOS 14 code suggested you'll be able to set individual photos or groups of photos that cycle each time the watchface is activated with a tap, click, or wrist raise. You can even use a shared family album as a watchface, with photos added by other family members.

The leaked iOS 14 code (via 9to5Mac) also suggested watchOS 7 will let you share watchfaces with friends via the Watch app on iOS.

9to5Mac said Apple is developing the ability to set up and manage Apple Watches for kids using a parent’s iPhone. This will also offer parental controls, such as managing trust contacts and what's available for music. Another new parental control feature, called Schooltime, will even let parents manage which apps and complications can be used during certain hours of the day, like at school.

Apple is working on a feature that will allow the Apple Watch to detect blood oxygen levels, according to leaked iOS 14 code spotted by 9to5Mac. The Apple Watch could then help you see if you're at risk of respiratory or cardiac arrest. Or, if you're an athlete, you could see how you're body is coping with an activity. It’s unclear if this will be part of watchOS 7 or the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6.

Currently, Apple Watches Series 1 and later can notify wearers when they detect irregular heart rhythms. The Apple Watch can also send alerts when a wearer's heart rate remains above or below a BPM.

Lastly, the leaked iOS 14 code (via 9to5Mac) suggested Control Center could get new toggles for Sleep mode and Noise detection.