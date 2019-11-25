Black Friday sales sees Apple Watch Series 4 from £299

If you've been trying to justify buying an Apple Watch, then the discounts available for Black Friday might just convince you.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is available from £299 for the 40mm version and available from £329 for the 44mm version. That's a £100 saving over the regular price.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is close to the offering of the Series 5 - Apple's latest Watch - only really missing out on the always on display and the digital compass. But it does have that larger display that you don't get on the Watch Series 3 as well as the ECG.

The Apple Watch has come on out top as one of the leading smartwatches. Offering easy customisation thanks to straps that are really easy to change, you can quickly make the Apple Watch a sporting companion or a something more formal.

There are a range of deals available at the moment on Apple Watch Series 4, both for those in the UK and in the US and across a wide range of retailers. Take a look at the options below.

• Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 40mm save $20, now $379 (was $399): The latest Apple Watch model has an always on display, built-in compass, international emergency calling and a great design. See the deal on B&H Photo.

• Apple Watch Series 5 GPS & Cellular 40mm save $35, now $464 (was $499): The GPS and Cellular model of the latest Apple Watch allows you to go for a run without your phone and still receive all your calls and messages. See the deal on B&H Photo.

• Apple Watch Series 5 GPS & Cellular 44mm save $80, now $669 (was $749): This deal is for the latest Apple Watch Series 5 model with GPS and Cellular connectivity and a stainless steel body. See the deal on B&H Photo.

• Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm Gold, save $50, now $299 (was $349): This deal is for the Apple Watch Series 4, GPS only. It offers almost all the same features as the Series 5 but without the always on display and built-in compass. See the deal on Best Buy.

• Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Space Grey, save $50, now $329 (was $379): This deal is for the Apple Watch Series 4, GPS only. It offers almost all the same features as the Series 5 but without the always on display and built-in compass. See the deal on Best Buy.

• Apple Watch Series 4 Aluminium GPS & Cellular 44mm, save £70, now £459 (was £529): The Apple Watch Series 4 has many of the same features as the Series 5, missing out on just the always on display and built in compass. See the deal on John Lewis.

• Apple Watch Series 4 Stainless Steel GPS & Cellular 44mm, save £100, now £649 (was £479): The Apple Watch Series 4 isn't the newest smartwatch from Apple but it still offers built-in GPS and waterproofing, as well as an ECG monitor in the Digital Crown. See the Apple deal on John Lewis.

• Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ 40mm save £30, now £299 (was £329): The Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ model isn't the latest Apple Watch but it offers some great features, including Nike faces, Apple Pay and built-in GPS. See the deal on Currys.

• Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ 44mm save £30, now £329 (was £359): The Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ model allows you to do an ECG from your wrist, whilst also offering built-in GPS, great activity tracking and excellent smartwatch functionality. See the deal on Currys.

