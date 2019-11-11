  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news
    4. >
  4. Apple smartwatch news

Could Touch ID make its way to the Apple Watch?

|
Patently Apple Could Touch ID make its way to the Apple Watch?
Best smartwatch 2019: Top smartwatches available to buy today
Best smartwatch 2019: Top smartwatches available to buy today

- Could the antenna move to the band?

This is a rumour we're certainly hoping is true - Apple has filed a patent that turns your Apple Watch screen into a Touch ID sensor. The feature was spotted by Patently Apple, who often delves into Apple filings to extract juicy details.

While we're seeing a lot of phones with under-display fingerprint readers now, the move would require quite a step-up in tech because of the diminutive size of the watch.

Obviously Apple has a lot experience with Touch ID sensors but not with them under the display.  

Apple has filed stacks of forward-looking Apple Watch patents and interestingly one theme is the moving of antenna out from the actual watch into the band, presumably for better reception.

Patently AppleCould Touch ID make its way to the Apple Watch image 2

However, we're not sure how that would work with Apple's policy of completely interchangeable bands. It would most likely be quite a way off anyway, possibly looking forward to a time when we have a 5G-enabled Apple Watch in a few years. 

On the Touch ID information in the filing, the patent notes that "the display may provide an image or video output for the watch body 100. The display may also provide an input surface for one or more input devices such as a touch sensing device, force-sensing device, temperature sensing device, and/or a fingerprint sensor."

PopularIn Smartwatches
Could Touch ID make its way to the Apple Watch?
Best smartwatch deals for Black Friday: Apple, Samsung, Fossil and other smartwatches at great prices
Fossil Hybrid HR features traditional watch style with smartwatch functionality
Google to buy Fitbit: What you need to know
Apple Watch tips and tricks: Hidden secrets of watchOS revealed
Xiaomi Mi Watch smartwatch looks a lot like the Apple Watch