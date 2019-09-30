Apple Watch Series 6: What we want and expect to see

Apple's next smartwatch won't appear until at least September 2020, alongside the next iPhones, but that hasn't stopped rumours appearing about it.

Here's everything we've heard so far about the Apple Watch Series 6, coupled with what we want and expect to see.

Probably Apple Watch Series 6

Unlike the iPhone, Apple didn't mess around with the Watch naming structure. Since the original was followed by the Apple Watch Series 1, the company has followed with sequential numbers every year.

It is therefore highly likely we can expect the 2020 model of the company's smartwatch to be called the Apple Watch Series 6, succeeding 2019's Apple Watch Series 5.

Predicting 8 September 2019

Apple typically holds its iPhone launch event in September of every year and the next iteration of the Watch is normally announced at the same time.

This launch event normally takes place in the second week of September on a Tuesday. We are therefore placing our money on 8 September 2020 for now, though we expect nothing to be confirmed officially until August 2020.

Focus on fitness - more advanced features

Sleep tracking

Improved battery life

Smart straps

The Apple Watch Series 4 made some big design changes in terms of display and the Series 5 adopts the same design. The general style and shape remain the same as the original Watch, but the Series 4 and 5 offer a lot more screen in similar footprints.

We're therefore expecting some bigger design changes for the Apple Watch Series 6 given the Series 5 only offered some small updates including an Always On Display and built-in compass. The Apple Watch has had the same form factor since it was first introduced so we would be surprised to see this change dramatically but you never know.

We also expect more health and fitness features, perhaps taking on the likes of Garmin with more running functions like cadence tracking for example. Garmin also do a great job of enabling users to share their runs or activity so we wouldn't be surprised to see Apple take a leaf out of this book.

We'd like to see battery improvements to match other smartwatches in the market, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch and we'd also like to see sleep tracking on the Series 6, as well as roaming capabilities. It would also be great to see the Apple Watch unlock more. Rather than just being able to unlock your Mac, perhaps it could act as your office key card too, for example.

Other possibilities could include things like smart straps, third party support for watch faces, a camera and Face ID, though we suspect the latter two are wishful thinking rather than plausible additions, mainly due to lack of space for the sensors.

Here are all the rumours and news so far, surrounding the Apple Watch Series 6.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed Apple will introduce an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor into the 2021 iPhone, but he also said the technology could be used in a new Apple Watch too.

Currently, the Apple Watch has no biometric security but an in-display fingerprint sensor would allow it to offer some, without changing the design.

Bloomberg reported that Apple was testing sleep tracking technology for its Apple Watch. Though some thought it would arrive on the Series 5, Bloomberg always said it wasn't expected to arrive until 2020 on the Series 6.

The Fast Company reported that Apple has hired numerous clinicians and engineers to work on health features for the Apple Watch, which are said to include blood pressure, blood glucose or diabetes management and sleep tracking or science. Given these didn't appear on the Series 5, perhaps they are destined for the Series 6?

A patent for circular screen technology was approved, after being originally filed in January 2016. The filing mentioned wrist wear, leading some to assume a circular Apple Watch was coming.