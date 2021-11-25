Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smartwatches
  3. Smartwatch news
  4. Apple smartwatch news

Get yourself an Apple Watch Series 3 for $109

Author image, Features editor ·  Updated  ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Apple Get yourself an Apple Watch Series 3 for $109

- Check out this great Apple Watch Series 3 deal

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The Apple Watch Series 3 is now available at a super-low price this Black Friday - check out an outstanding Apple Watch Series 3 deal below.

Get a Apple Watch Series 3 for $109

Get a Apple Watch Series 3 for $109

You can save $90 on the 38mm version of the watch with a sports band and a aluminum case, in either black or white.

The Series 3 represents excellent value for money, costing significantly less than the newly-released Series 7 and the slightly older SE and Series 6. 

What's more, it can do much of the same stuff, although it comes in smaller sizes (38mm/42mm) and doesn't have the ECG and blood oxygen monitoring of the Series 6 and Series 7. You can get it in a GPS and Wi-Fi version (there's no cellular version now). 

More Black Friday deals

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Editing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 11 September 2019.
Recommended for you
Get yourself an Apple Watch Series 3 for $109
Get yourself an Apple Watch Series 3 for $109 By Britta O'Boyle · · Updated
Best smartwatch deals for Black Friday 2021: What discounts are there?
Best smartwatch deals for Black Friday 2021: What discounts are there? By Britta O'Boyle ·
Best Apple Watch deals for Black Friday 2021: Discounts have started
Best Apple Watch deals for Black Friday 2021: Discounts have started By Britta O'Boyle ·