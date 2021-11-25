(Pocket-lint) - The Apple Watch Series 3 is now available at a super-low price this Black Friday - check out an outstanding Apple Watch Series 3 deal below.
You can save $90 on the 38mm version of the watch with a sports band and a aluminum case, in either black or white.
The Series 3 represents excellent value for money, costing significantly less than the newly-released Series 7 and the slightly older SE and Series 6.
What's more, it can do much of the same stuff, although it comes in smaller sizes (38mm/42mm) and doesn't have the ECG and blood oxygen monitoring of the Series 6 and Series 7. You can get it in a GPS and Wi-Fi version (there's no cellular version now).
