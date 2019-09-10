Apple Watch Series 5 official with Always On display, built-in compass and new material options

Apple has announced the Apple Watch Series 5 at its latest event on 10 September. The latest generation of the company's smartwatch offers the same design as last year's Series 4 but it comes with a couple of new features and new materials.

The Apple Watch Series 5 features an Always On Retina display so the watch face is always visible - a feature available on many WearOS smartwatches.

A wrist raise or tap brings the display back to full brightness but you'll always be able to see the display and Apple claims the battery life won't be affected thanks to new technology and optimised watch faces.

In addition to the Always On display, the Apple Watch Series 5 has a built-in compass that allows users to see elevation and incline data, and there is a new safety feature too. Cellular Apple Watch Series 5 models will offer international emergency calling with a push and hold of the side button.

The Apple Watch Series 5 will come in a range of new materials too, including the standard aluminium and stainless steel, but titanium and ceramic options too. It will be available to order from 10 September, starting at $399/£399 for the GPS only model and from $499/£499 for the GPS and Cellular model.

There will also be new Apple Watch Nike modes and Hermes models, with the Hermes models now coming in a space black casing option too. Apple Watch Series 5 will hit stores from 20 September, replacing the Apple Watch Series 4.

The Apple Watch Series 3 will remain on sale, with a price drop to $199/£199.