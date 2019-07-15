The Amazon Prime Day sales are in full swing and for those in the US there are a range of deals on Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 3.

Discounts on Apple Watch can be rare, but you have 48 hours to decide if this is the deal for you.

• Apple Watch Series 4 40mm, save $75, now $324 (was $349): The latest Apple Watch in gold with a pink sand sport loop. Click here to see the deal

• Apple Watch Series 4 44mm, save $75, now $354 (was $379): Latest Apple watch in space grey with black sport loop. View this offer

• Apple Watch Series 3 42mm, save $110, now $199 (was $309): This is the older Apple Watch and was previously discounted to $229, so it's now cheaper than ever before on Amazon. Space grey with black sport band. View the deal

• Apple Watch Series 3 38mm (cellular), save $150, now $229 (was $379): The smaller Apple Watch with cellular connection, in silver aluminium and white sport band. This is a great saving on Apple Watch. See the deal