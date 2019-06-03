Apple is at WWDC in San Jose, where it is announcing WatchOS 6 for the first time and giving us a look at what's new.

This major software update follows WatchOS 5, but it won't arrive in an official capacity for Apple Watch users to safely install until later this year. However, to get developers up to speed with all the latest changes, mostly so that they can properly update their apps in time, Apple is previewing the new wearable operating system at its Worldwide Developers Conference.

There are a few big takeaways regarding the WatchOS 6 update. Here they are:

First, an App Store is coming to Apple Watch. There will be apps curated by an app store team, but of course apps you can just browse and find. You can also ask Siri for help finding new apps to purchase and install on your watch. Along with the App Store coming to the Apple Watch, there’s a host of other new features coming to Apple’s smartwatch.

Apple is making it possible to run an independent app on the watch - no need for an iPhone app - for instance.

The ability to stream content without a phone is huge, but there’s also a new ability to track menstrual cycles, which is a perfect for female Apple Watch users. It's a simple and free way to track cycles. And you can get Fertile Window predictions. This will be available in the Health App in iOS, too, so you'll be able to use this feature without an Apple Watch.

There’s also a new Noise app that tracks ambient noise around you. This is ideal if you want to learn whether your environmental sound is too loud. It only periodically samples decibel levels, and never records or saves audio. Apple said new Apple Watch apps for voice memos, calculator, and audiobooks are also coming. There will be a new tip calculator and split-the-bill feature, too.

Apple said it's introducing a new gradient face, digital face, and more. There's also taptic chimes, so you'll hear a sound at the hour.

Apple's WWDC 2019 conference takes places in San Jose, California from Monday 3 June to Friday 7 June at the McEnery Convention Center with the Apple keynote starting on Monday 10am PT (on 3 June). It usually lasts between 1- 2 hours with the company covering a lot of ground.

To watch it for yourself, check out Pocket-lint's guide on Apple WWDC 2019: How to watch and what to expect.