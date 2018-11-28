When the Apple Watch Series 4 launched, it was lacking a key feature: electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) readings.

However, according to a leaked internal Apple Store document seen by MacRumors, this functionality will soon be available, thanks to an upcoming software update, called watchOS 5.1.2, which is currently in beta testing. Developers have been testing this update since 15 November, and there's no word yet on when the final version will be released, though we suspect it'll be soon. When it does arrive, it'll come with a new app.

This is an Apple-made ECG app that can tell whether your heart rhythm has atrial fibrillation (an irregular heart rhythm) or a normal sinus rhythm. Apple Watch Series 4 is supposed to offer an ECG reading akin to a single-lead ECG, but it needs the watchOS 5.1.2 update - and the ECG watch app - in order actually take measurements using electrodes on the back of the watch and the digital crown.

To take an ECG reading from the Apple Watch, you place a finger on the digital crown while wearing the watch and wait 30 seconds. ECG data will then be collected from the electrodes and displayed in the Health app. However, MacRumors said the ECG feature will be limited to places where it has been cleared for use. Apple has only received Type II FDA clearance in the US.

Presumably, Apple is trying to get medical approval to offer the feature in other countries, but that's not confirmed.