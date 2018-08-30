It's an odd day for Apple. First, it announced a 12 September event to unveil the next iPhone models. Then, those phones leaked online.

Now, images of the next Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 4, have leaked online (via 9to5Mac), giving us a better idea of what to expect when Apple takes the stage in Steve Jobs Theater next month. As you can see, from the leaked photo above, the new Apple Watch has smaller bezels and a larger screen, which allows for new complications in a round configuration, which could hint back to Apple's invite.

Early on Thursday, Apple sent out invites to the media, with a gold ring featured in the actual invite. It asked people to gather around, and many assumed Apple was merely referencing the ring-shaped building in which it;s holding the 12 September keynote. But, it could be a nod to the new Apple Watch, which it's expected to unveil. Rumours indicate we'll see it arrive with a new watch face and eight complications.

Four complications will be included on the watch face itself, while the other four will be available on the edge of display. Another detail we can glean from this leak: the Apple Watch has a gold enclosure (maybe a stainless steel option with a gold finish) - just like the new iPhone models. There's also a new hole below the Digital Crown, which could be a mic, while the Digital Crown has a red outline instead of a red dot.

Apple will likely unveil the Apple Watch Series 4 models alongside new 2018 iPhone models in two weeks. Stay tuned to Pocket-lint for more.