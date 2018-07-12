Apple's next Watch is tipped to come with a considerably larger screen to the current models, and now we know what that might look like.

Concept designer Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) often visualises products with excellent renders based on leaked information, to give you an idea of what the final product might look like and his latest posts on Twitter have compared the Apple Watch Series 4 with the design of the last few generations.

1/7 @VenyaGeskin1

APPLE WATCH SERIES 4 VS APPLE WATCH SERIES 1-3

In each, his imagined Apple Watch Series 4 is on the left, as shown with a Pink Sand Sport Loop band. A generic Apple Watch from Series 1 to 3 is shown on the right.

One of the criticisms of the Apple Watch over the years has been the significant black bezel around the watch face. If Geskin's images are accurate, that will be a thing of the past.

Previous rumours have pointed to the new Watch having touch sensitive buttons on the sides and haptic feedback instead of physical equivalents, but that's not evident on Geskin's designs.

As for release date, it is said that the new Apple Watch Series 4 will debut in September alongside the latest batch of iPhones. We will keep you posted.