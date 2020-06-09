New Apple Watch 'summer colours' bands available alongside matching iPhone 11 cases

Apple has revealed several new Apple Watch brands as part of a summer collection. So you can now freshen up your watch should you want to!

The 'summer colours' bands are available in Coastal Gray, Linen Blue, Seafoam, and Vitamin C. All of them are now available for $49/£49. Our favourite? Vitamin C for sure!

To go alongside them, Apple has also released matching iPhone cases in Linen Blue, Seafoam and Vitamin C. We're not quite sure why Coastal Gray isn't included there, but we guess it's because a previous grey case didn't sell so well.

These cases are available for all the iPhone 11 series, so iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max and are priced at $39/£45. It seems there isn't an option for the newer but cheaper iPhone SE.

Apple also recently debuted new Pride bands as well, including one very striking rainbow sport band and an Apple Watch Nike Edition equivalent.

Apple's live-streamed developer conference is set to take place in a couple of weeks when we're expecting to find out more about the next version of Apple's watchOS software. That should give us some more pointers as to what to expect from the next Apple Watch 6, which we expect to launch alongside the iPhone 12 later in the year.