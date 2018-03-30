Apple updates WatchOS, TvOS, and HomePod: Here's what's new

Apple has pushed out updates to all its devices.

The biggest update, iOS 11.3, arrives for iPhones and iPads. You can read all about that from here. But Apple also released WatchOS 4.3 for the Apple Watch. It follows six beta builds issued to public testers and developers, and it features things like a portrait Nightstand mode, some user interface changes, as well as the ability to browse an iPhone music catalogue (a feature Apple previously removed).

So, once you grab the update, you will notice that, if you charge your Apple Watch on a vertical stand, you can use a new portrait view of Nightstand, which shows the display in the correct orientation. You'll also see smaller changes to the appearance of watchOS, thanks to new system graphics like a battery charging animation. But the most notable change is something that was removed last autumn.

With WatchOS 4, which launched last September, Apple removed the ability for users to look through the music catalogue located on a connected iPhone. That functionality has returned, with WatchOS 4.3 The reinstated controls allow you to access, browse, and control playback of the iPhone's music library. The controls also let you "love" and "dislike" songs, delete tracks, and route audio to AirPlay devices.

You can install WatchOS 4.3 via the Apple Watch app for iPhone. Aside from the WatchOS changes, Apple has released updates to Apple TV's TvOS as well as the HomePod smart speaker, the latter of which is getting its first post-launch update. The TvOS 11.3 update adds rating-based content filtering and frame rate matching for Apple TV 4. As for HomePod, it's unclear what changes have been made, if any.

We'll keep you posted if we learn more.