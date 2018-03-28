Apple Watch Series 4 to get a larger display, says report

Straight off the back of the new iPad 9.7-inch launch, usually-reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued a new report saying the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4, due out later this year, will have a 15 per cent larger display.

Along with a larger display, Kuo says the new Apple smartwatch will have improved health monitoring capabilities and a longer battery life than the current Series 3 model.

It wouldn't be too farfetched to assume that Apple will change the design of the Watch, as it has retained the same form since the very first Series 1 model launch in 2015.

However, while Kuo says the Series 4 will come with a larger display, he doesn't say whether the size of the casing will increase too, or if Apple will keep the current size and just shrink the bezels.

KGI: NEW Apple Watch models coming later this fall with new design, ~15% bigger display, enhanced health monitoring and longer battery life. pic.twitter.com/O1ZmgEoXRH — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) 27 March 2018

Twitter tipster Ben Geskin has waded in on the debate and produced a mock up of what he thinks the new Watch will look like, based on Kuo's predictions. His design shows the same overall size Watch, but will much slimmer bezels.

However, if the battery life does increase, the Watch may need a larger casing to accomodate a larger battery. Kuo doesn't go into too much detail regarding the rest of the Watch, but he says the combination of a "more trendy form factor design", additional sensors beyond heart rate monitoring and lower prices for the older models, will have a positive impact on sales.

Kuo predicts Apple will sell between 22 - 24 million Apple Watches in 2018 and will eventually go on to around 50 million sales a year.

Despite Kuo's track record when it comes to Apple predictions, we have to take this with a pinch of salt for now until anymore leaks and rumours surface.