Apple has all-new pastel Apple Watch bands for you to buy this spring

Apple just announced a springtime-themed Apple Watch band collection.

Although you may still have a foot of snow outside your home, Apple wants to show you all the pretty pink, blue, and yellow colours you can strap around your wrist. Its new bands are mostly pastel and include updates to the company’s Hermes line, as well as its Nike line and the regular Apple Watch bands. They'll be available to order later this month from Apple.com, Apple Stores, and other stores and carriers.

Starting with the Hermes Single Tour Rallye and Double Tour bands, they now have contrasting paint details in both 38mm and 42mm sizes. The Nike Sport Loop has one new color, which you can check out in the gallery below. It will be sold separately but will join new Nike Sport Band colours. The Nike Sport Band, for instance, will come in barely rose/pearl pink combo, black/white, and cargo khaki/black.

1/5 Apple

As for the Nike Sport Loop, it will come in black/pure platinum combo, bright crimson/black, cargo khaki, midnight fog, and pearl pink. Also above you'll see one of the new, regular Apple Watch bands. Apple said the regular Sport Band will be available in denim blue, lemonade, and red raspberry, while the regular Woven Nylon band for Apple Watch will come in black stripe, blue stripe, grey stripe, and pink stripe.

Then there's the Sport Loop, which will come in flash light, hot pink, marine green, and tahoe blue, and finally, the regular Classic Buckle will be available in spring yellow, electric blue, and soft pink. So, there's a tonne of new bands to match your outfits this season. Woo!

But there's no word yet on pricing or international availability.