Apple WatchOS 4.1 now out: LTE music streaming, GymKit, and more

Apple isn't done doling out sweets on Halloween.

Alongside the release of iOS 11.1, which brought new emoji and a patch for the KRACK vulnerability, Apple has launched WatchOS 4.1, the first major update to the WatchOS 4 operating system for Apple Watch. It's arrived more than a month after WatchOS 4 debuted for the public, and, as usual, it follows several rounds of developer beta testing. You can now grab the update via the Apple Watch app.

The biggest change it brought is support for streaming Apple Music content directly to the Apple Watch Series 3 LTE model, allowing Apple Watch owners to listen to Apple Music when their iPhone isn't on them. With the Music app, you can access your Music Library, recently played songs, playlists, and more. All your tunes can be streamed over LTE connection and don't need to be downloaded locally.

There's also a new Radio app that offers access to the Beats 1 radio station and other Apple Music radio stations. WatchOS 4.1 further added a new Wi-Fi toggle for disabling Wi-Fi, thus making the Apple Watch use LTE instead. Another major feature is the addition of GymKit, which lets Apple Watch owners pair with supported gym equipment like treadmills, ellipticals, stair steppers, and indoor bikes.

As a result, users can get more accurate distance, pace, and energy burn metrics. And finally, the update introduced new Unicode 10 emoji, such as vomiting face, mermaid, head exploding, zombie, hedgehog, and more. There are also several bug fixes and security improvements, including a fix for the KRACK vulnerability in the WPA2 Wi-Fi standard.

Check out the full release notes below:

Stream music on Apple Watch Series 3 with Apple Music or iCloud Music Library

Listen to live radio on Beats 1, custom stations, and expert-curated stations with the new Radio app on Apple Watch Series 3

Use Siri to find, discover, and play songs, playlists, or albums

Sync fitness data with GymKit-enabled treadmills, ellipticals, stair steppers, and indoor bikes for more accurate distance, pace, and energy burn metrics

Ability to disconnect from a Wi-Fi network in Control Center for Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular)

Fixes an issue for Apple Watch Series 1 and later where Heart Rate notifications were delivered when the feature was not enabled

Fixes an issue where some users did not receive Stand Reminders

Resolves an issue where the current Stand hour indicator did not appear for some users

Resolves an issue that was caused haptics to not be delivered for silent alarms

Addresses an issue that prevented Apple Watch (1st generation) from charging for some users

Resolves an issue where the Sunrise / Sunset complication would sometimes not appear

Restores Mandarin as the default dictation language for China

Just go to General > Software Update on the Apple Watch app on the iPhone to grab the update. Remember, though, to install it, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 per cent battery. It also needs to be placed on a charger and within range of the iPhone.