Apple WatchOS 4.0.1 update brings fix for Wi-Fi bug on Series 3 models

Apple has released a new software update for the Apple Watch.

The software on the smartwatch is upgrading from WatchOS 4 to WatchOS 4.0.1. This update comes one week after Apple first released WatchOS 4 to the public, and it can be downloaded through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone. Just go to General > Software Update. But, remember, to install it, your Apple Watch must have 50 per cent battery and be placed on a charger in range of your iPhone.

The update is exclusive to Apple Watch Series 3 models, as it fixes a major Wi-Fi/LTE bug that affected the performance of LTE-enabled Series 3 watches. If you noticed your watch would often disconnect from LTE, then connect to an unusable Wi-Fi hotspot instead, this update should address that. We noticed the issue in our review of the watch, though at the time, Apple had acknowledged the problem.



It told the media that it is working on a fix. Now, we have that fix. Here's Apple release notes statement for the 4.0.1 update:

"WatchOS 4.0.1 fixes issues that in rare cases were causing Apple Watch to join unauthenticated (captive) Wi-Fi networks, such as those found in public places like coffee shops and hotels, which direct the user to a web page before the network can be accessed."