EE exclusive UK network for Apple Watch Series 3 at launch, but others will follow

Apple announced a new version of its smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 3, during its special media event on Tuesday 12 September. It is faster than previous models and has a couple of new features.

However, its biggest new addition is an eSIM - a tiny SIM chip inside that enables the Watch to connect to a 4G LTE network and can therefore work independently to an iPhone.

You will be able to make and take calls on the Watch and use the mobile data connection to use apps, including stream tracks through Apple Music.

To use this version of the Watch, you will require connection to a carrier and it will use the same phone number as your iPhone, so will be an add-on to an existing or new mobile plan. EE has announced that it will be the exclusive network in the UK - at least at launch.

You will only be able to get the cellular edition of the Apple Watch Series 3 through EE initially. However, Pocket-lint has been told other networks, such as Vodafone and O2, should range the device at a later date.

EE gets first dibs basically, but others will follow.

In addition, those who want the Watch Series 3 without cellular connectivity will still be able to buy one separately without mobile connectivity.

Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 3 will start on 15 September with shipping scheduled for the week after, 22 September.

Pocket-lint was also told that mobile connection for the EE version of the Watch will cost an additional £5 a month on top of an existing or new tariff.

The device itself costs from £399 with cellular connectivity, from £329 without.