Apple Watch Series 3 is here, LTE, barometric altimeter and new colours incoming

Apple has just taken the wraps off its newest Apple Watch, and thanks to plenty of leaks and rumours in the months running up to the 12 September event, there wasn’t a huge amount to surprise us.

Several leaks over the weekend had seemingly confirmed details about Apple's upcoming revision to its popular smartwatch before the announcement earlier. The big story here - of course - is that LTE is finally coming to the Apple Watch in Series 3 in form of a built-in eSIM.

Cellular being built in means you have the freedom to go anywhere without your iPhone. You'll be able to message friends using most popular messaging apps, listen to Apple Music, access Maps and a lot more with just the watch.

What's really cool here is that your phone number and Apple Watch number are the same, so if you're out and a friend tries to call you or send you a message, you'll get it even if you don't have your iPhone.

It's 70 per cent faster thanks to a new dual-core processor, and - for the first time - Siri can talk to you when you activate it. What's more, the W2 chip inside means the Wi-Fi is much faster.

As well as a new chip for connectivity, there's also a barometric altimeter for measuring your altitude, which will be great for those who hike, ski, or run up mountains.

What's surprising is that the overall size and shape of the Apple Watch is exactly the same thinness as the Series 2, despite all the extra internal components required for the added features. This in a watch which will still last a full day on a full charge.

There is one striking change on the Series 3 cellular version: the Digital Crown. Rather than be colour matched to the rest of the metal finish, there's a bright red accent on top of the crown.

Alongside these changes, Apple has introduced new straps and finishes as always. These changes also include the Hermes watches that come with new watchfaces and straps. What's more, there's a new Watch Edition in Ceramic Grey.

Apple Watch Series 3 will ship with WatchOS 4 that comes with more advanced activity tracking; including more detailed heart rate monitoring. This will include resting heart rate reading, as well as recovery heart rate, giving you better data on your fitness.

It will even warn you if your heart rate is high when you're not active, or warn you if it's beating out of its normal rhythm. Watch OS4 will be available to older Apple Watch users on 19 September.

If you're wanting to get your hands on the Apple Watch Series 3, you'll be able to order one from 15 September, with devices shipping from 22 September. Pricing will start at $329 for the non-cellular model and $399 for the cellular LTE-equipped Watch.