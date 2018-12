Nike has catered to Apple fans once again.

The company, which has a long history of working with Apple and even recently partnered with the company to create a specific version of the Apple Watch for runners, has unveiled a new collection of Apple Watch bands. These bands are unique in that they match or correspond with pairs of new Nike trainers. The collection, called Day to Night, features four different colours of sport bands.

Each band has perforated holes, presumably to help with airflow while you sweat. There's nothing else remarkable about them. They don't glow at night or do anything to help you transition from day to night. Nike only said that the colours were "inspired by a shade of the sky, from dawn to dusk" - and they allow runners to "make a statement by matching their Apple Watch Nike+ bands to their footwear".

The new bands will be available from 1 June for $49 (about £38) each via Nike.com or in Nike stores. Apple.com will also carry them from “early June.” Obviously, you have to buy the trainers separately. They’ll go on sale at the same time for $190 (about £146 a pair). There's no word yet on UK pricing, but we'll let you know when we know for sure. There also doesn't seem to be any bundle discounts.

