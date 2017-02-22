  1. Home
First Apple Watch Series 3 rumour: Watch will sport new display tech

Just five months ago, Apple released Watch Series 2. That means we're due for some Watch Series 3 rumours.

Right on time, our first rumour has arrived: DigiTimes, which has a so-so track record when it comes to leaking Apple news, claims the third-generation watch will feature a new display technology. The report sites TPK Holding, the panel supplier for Series 2, and it says Apple is moving from glass panels to a "glass-film" touch solution.

TPK Holding had issues with the curved surface of the current watch, so it will instead ship glass-film panels starting in late 2017. Based on last year's launch date for Series 2, we can expect a new Apple Watch model to arrive by autumn 2017, and if that's the case, it would be able to feature those new glass-film panels, which would've just shipped.

It's hard to say what that means for the new watch. All we can say is that Series 2 has a 1,000-nit screen, and that was a huge bump over the original model. We suspect Apple won't want to lose ground there. Details of what we else can expect are scarce. Earlier this year, DigiTimes suggested Series 3 would land with an improved battery.

In the past, there's also been speculation about add-on smartbands and battery bands. We should have a clearer picture soon, because once one leak surfaces, it's only a matter of time before the flood gate opens.

