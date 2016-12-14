Apple Watch Series 2 freezing problems make Apple pull watchOS update

Apple has pulled its watchOS 3.1.1 update after reports emerged of the software "bricking" some users' Apple Watch Series 2 devices.

After downloading and installing the update, which was released alongside iOS 10.2, several Series 2 Watch owners noted that their devices no longer worked. Several posted images online of their Watches displaying a bright red exclamation mark on the screen with a link to Apple's help website.

Further reports claimed that if a hard reboot didn't work, they were being advised to head to their nearest Apple Store.

If you do see a similar warning on your Apple Watch follow these steps to force restart your device first:

Press and hold both the side button and Digital Crown for at least 10 seconds, until you see the Apple logo appear.

If the Apple logo doesn't appear, you need to have the Watch serviced.

Force restarting has not worked for all users experiencing freezing after the 3.1.1 update issue, according to online reports.

It is likely that, with the latest version of watchOS being withdrawn for now that Apple is working on a fix. Our advice would be not to install it if you've downloaded 3.1.1 already, even if you only have a first generation Watch, just in case.