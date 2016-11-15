  1. Home
Toms, the hip shoemaker, now makes Apple Watch bands for charity

Toms has announced a lineup of Apple Watch bands.

The company, which is behind the popular line of slip-on shoes, said it will provide one year of solar light to a person in need every time one of its Apple Watch bands are bought. The company has a long history in philanthropy, having partnered with the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project in the past, as well as charity:water, Movember Fondation, and FEED.

Its "One for One" initiative, which provides the one year of solar light, is just the latest example of this company's charitable efforts. If you're interested in the company's initiative and the bands themselves, Toms is offering a bunch of different options for both 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch wearers. There are two different types of bands: $49 and $75 ones.

The $49 bands offer a light blue stripe option, a black option, a clay option, an olive option, and a dusty pink option. They are made out of a “durable grosgrain fabric” with leather detailing, while the $75 bands come in a black diamond design, a royal blue diamond design, and a red diamond design and feature woven fabric with leather backing.

Toms Apple Watch bands are available now from Toms' website.

