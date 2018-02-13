What is Apple Watch Nike+? And how is it different to the standard Apple Watch?

Here's everything you need to know about Apple Watch Nike+. Be sure to check out our Apple Watch Nike+ review as well, where we said it looks great, has a sporty feel, and feels really comfortable on the wrist.

Alongside the Apple Watch Series 2, Apple unveiled a Nike+ edition of its second-generation smartwatch. This has been upgraded as Apple Watch Series 3 has hit the streets.

Apple teamed up with Nike to make a version of Apple Watch meant for runners. It uniquely features a different strap design and specialised software to make it easier for runners to put it on quickly and make use of the device's built-in GPS (and cellular). This isn't just a simple paint job.

Although you do get all the same features found in the Apple Watch Series 3, such as built-in GPS, a waterproof design (up to 50m) and 38mm and 42mm watch case options.

Like the standard Apple Watch, you can change the straps. It's actually going to be available with four different case and strap combinations: there's silver and space grey aluminium cases with Nike Sport Band or Nike Sport Loop. Apple worked with Nike to design a perforated finish Sport Band that's more durable and breathable.

And, being an Apple Watch Series 3, there's the option of cellular connectivity in addition to GPS.

As for software, Nike+ has two additional perks over the standard version of watchOS: it gets exclusive Nike-themed watch faces that include a complication for directly launching the Nike+ Run Club app, which comes pre-installed and lets you track your runs, view running history, and more.

The Apple Watch Nike+ costs the same as the new Apple Watch Series 2. It starts at £329/$329 for the 38mm version (£399/$399 with cellular) and £359/$359 (£429/$429 with cellular) for the 42mm one.

