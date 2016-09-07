Finally! Apple shows off new Apple Watch Series 2 models

Nearly 18 months after the Apple Watch launched in the US and eight other countries, Apple has introduced second-generation models.

The Cupertino, CA-based company is live at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, where it is showing off the latest iPhone models and other things it has been working on this past year, including the long-awaited Apple Watch Series 2. Here's everything we know about the new wearable range, but check out Pocket-lint's feature on the watch for the full story:

The overall design of Apple Watch Series 2 looks just like the original Apple Watch. Internally, however, Series 2 is capable of so much more, including the ability to eject water using the vibration/movement of the built-in speaker. Series 2 is swim-proof, Apple said, as it's water resistant up to 50 meters, allowing people to "wear their watch with confidence in the water".

The new Series 2 also brings a second-generation display that is 2x brighter than the original Apple Watch, making it easier for wearers to read in the sun. Apple also confirmed Series 2 has built-in GPS. With such functionality, Apple Watch wearers can get more accurate pace and distance metrics during runs. Once again, it's clear that Apple is promoting Apple Watch toward athletes.

Other Series 2 features include a second-generation S2 system-on-a-chip (with an up to 50 per cent faster dual-core processor), a new GPU that delivers up to 2x faster graphics performance, and availability in aluminium and stainless steel models. There's also a new ceramic model, Apple said, which is supposed to be four times harder than stainless steel. It has a pearl-like colour.

Apple Watch Series 2 will even have new Hermes models: Single Tour, Double Tour, Cuff, and Double Buckle Cuff. As for pricing, the new Series 2 line starts at $369, while the original Apple Watch, which has also received the S2 processor upgrade and will therefore go by the name Apple Watch Series 1, starts at $269. Apple further announced an Apple Watch Nike+ Edition.

You can read more about that partnership with Nike from here.

The first Apple Watch released in April 2015 and has been available in Apple Watch Sport, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Hermes, and Apple Watch Edition variants. You can get it in a different combinations of cases and bands, too. In order to fully take advantage of the smartwatch's features, including calling and texting, you have to be wirelessly connected to an iPhone.

Pocket-lint is live at Apple's event. We will bring you the latest news, reviews, and analysis as it happens. In the meantime, visit our Apple hub for related stories, or you can tune into Apple's live-stream yourself. Pocket-lint has detailed how to watch the main keynote from a variety of devices: