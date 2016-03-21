Apple offers 26 new Apple Watch bands: See them all here

Apple is done holding its now-annual spring event in California, where it unveiled a number of new products, including a budget iPhone, more portable iPad Pro, and new Apple Watch bands alongside a price drop for its wearable.

Apple revealed it will now price the Apple Watch Sport edition at $299 and $349 for the 38mm and 42mm models, respectively. In addition to the $50 price drop for its year-old smartwatch, Apple showed off new watch bands, including vibrant colours for the Sport band, Classic Buckle, Modern Buckle, and Leather Loop. It also introduced a Space Black version of the Milanese Loop and an entirely new category of bands called Woven Nylon.

The Woven Nylon bands are the same price as the Sport bands, which retail for $49 each, but the new bands offer a "durable nylon with a comfortable, fabric-like feel" and are made from over 500 threads. They'll also fit wrist sizes from 145mm to 215mm. Check out the gallery above to see all the colours, which include everything from Royal Blue to Black and even combination colours.

All 26 watch bands are now available to buy from Apple's website.

