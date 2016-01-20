You can finally buy the Apple Watch Hermes online starting 22 January

You will soon be able to purchase the Apple Watch Hermes online.

Nearly four months after Apple announced its collaboration with the French luxury brand during its iPhone event in September, the Cupertino-based company has confirmed to Fashionista that the collection will soon become available through the Hermes and Apple Store websites.

The luxury Apple Watch collection - which starts at $1,100 and goes up to $1,500 - is comprised of three distinct bands, called the Single Tour, Double Tour, and Cuff, and features Hermes' iconography on exclusive watch faces. Since it was released in October, you could only buy these watches at 70 select stores, including some Apple Stores, Hermes boutiques, and high-end stores like Colette and Selfridges and Maxfield.

However, starting 22 January, the Apple Watch Hermes collection will be available to purchase online for the first time, according to both Fashionista and The Verge. Pocket-lint has contacted Apple for a confirmation as well.

Partnering with Hermes was a likely a strategic move for Apple, who has been keen to make its Apple Watch into a luxury item. Hermes is a well-known brand in fashion and is very choosey about its partners. Unfortunately, we still don't know how successful that partnership has been for Apple, as the company rather unusually hasn't revealed Apple Watch sales figures.

All we know is that Apple really wants its smartwatch to be part of the fashion world, and now the company is making its first attempt at that more widely available to consumers by putting it for sale online. Whoop!