  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news
    4. >
  4. Apple smartwatch news

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock lets you recharge side on simply

|
1/3 Apple
The best Apple HomeKit tips and tricks
The best Apple HomeKit tips and tricks

- Nightstand mode activated while charging

- Easy access to buttons and crown for alarm snooze or off

- Available now for £65

Apple has announced a new official accessory for its Watch that allows for wireless charging in a new style.

The Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock is a circular platform that the Watch can be placed on to wirelessly charge, as the name suggests, magnetically.

Thanks to the magnetic charging the Watch won't need to be placed flat on its back to charge. The Watch can also be placed on its side so it goes into nightstand mode displaying the time like a bedside clock. It will still charge even in this position.

When the alarm sounds the side button can be easily pressed to turn it off, or the Digital Crown can be tapped to snooze for those precious extra winks.

The Magnetic Charger works for both 38mm and 42mm Watch models and uses the same ionic inductive charging that the puck charger which comes with the Watch offers. Of course this can also be placed on its side while connected but requires attaching before being placed down whereas this lets you just throw the watch down. Yup, it's for when you're feeling that lazy.

The Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock is available now for £65 and can be bought directly from Apple.

READ: Which Apple Watch should you choose?

PopularIn Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 review: Still a great smartwatch for the price
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 initial review: Wear OS for the great outdoors
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 rugged Wear OS smartwatch release date revealed
Apple's ECG feature coming soon to Apple Watch Series 4 via software update
Withings Steel HR Sport review: Analogue and digital collide
Apple Watch Series 5: What we want and expect to see
Comments