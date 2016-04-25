Apple Watch Series 2: Release date, specs and everything you need to know

Apple's next generation of smartwatch has finally been announced in the form of the Apple Watch Series 2.

The new device arrives two years after the original debuted on stage and it brings with it a couple of new features, including waterproofing and built-in GPS.

Here's everything you need to know about the Apple Watch Series 2, including specs, release date and how much the company's second generation of smartwatch will cost you.

Many of the rumours suggested the Apple Watch Series 2 would sport a very similar design to its predecessor, with Apple placing its focus under the hood instead and that's pretty much exactly what the company did.

The Series 2 offers the same rectangular screen sizes, screen resolution, and similar body design as the original Apple Watch, meaning your current straps will remain compatible.

Apple has added waterproofing to the Series 2 Apple Watch though. The body's ports and buttons have been redesigned to keep water out, while the speaker has been designed to eject water, allowing it to be fully swim-proof.

The display has also been improved, with Apple claiming the new model boasts a screen that is two-times brighter than the original model. It is 1000nits, which Apple claims is the brightest display the company has ever shipped, allowing it to be easier to see on a sunny day.

The new smartwatch will also add a new ceramic material to the Apple Watch Edition line-up. It is claimed to be four times harder than stainless steel, offering a white, pearl-like finish.

The Apple Watch Series 2 features a second-generation dual-core processor, the S2 chip, along with a GPU that is said to be two-times faster than the Apple Watch Series 1, which it is now being called.

Apple didn't mention the battery capacity, so we are assuming it isn't any bigger than the current models, though the new processor should help improve battery life.

Not all the rumours surrounding the second-generation Apple Watch features were accurate, but there were a couple that were. The Apple Watch Series 2 doesn't come with a front-facing video camera that will allow for FaceTime calls and there is no cellular data on the new device, but it does come with built-in GPS and waterproofing, as we mentioned.

The built-in GPS means users will be able to record precise distance, pace and speed for outdoor activities including running, cycling or walking, without needing to bring your iPhone with you.

In terms of the waterproofing, users will be able to track pool and open water swimming. The Apple Watch Series 2 will count laps, track average lap pace and auto-detect stroke type in order to measure active calorie burn.

The Apple Watch Series 2 will be available to pre-order from 9 September, starting at £369. It will hit shelves on 16 September. The Apple Watch Series 2 arrives in three materials - aluminium, stainless steel and a new addition in ceramic. There is also a special edition Nike model and Apple has also partnered with Hermes again.

Apple will continue to sell its original Apple Watch, though it is being renamed to Apple Watch Series 1, as we mentioned, and it sees a price drop to £269. The models within the Series 1 will be aluminium only going forward. You won't be able to get the stainless steel version any more. Additionally Apple will drop the "sport" labelling. It will now just be called the Apple Watch.

You must first decide which model you want, then you choose your case size and the band material you prefer. There are plenty of options, which you can read about in our separate feature. Pricing varies wildly depending on your choices.