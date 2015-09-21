You can now download WatchOS 2, Apple Watch's first major software update

Apple has begun rolling out WatchOS 2 to the public. It is the first major update to Apple Watch's software.

The update brings many new features and capabilities, including the ability to run native apps on the watch itself (rather than the iPhone). Also, thanks to new developer tools, developers can now access various sensors and hardware within the watch, such as the heart rate monitor, microphone, accelerometer, and Taptic Engine, so we can expect more fully-featured third-party apps in the future.

Other new software features include fresh watch faces )like the photo album and time-lapse one) and third-party complications. In Apple's world, the snippets of information displayed around the watch face are called "complications". They have been restricted to only those Apple has deemed useful - but now that changes with WatchOS 2, as it's allowing third-party developers to offer them as well.

Those complications could be details of a flight time, signal strength, or anything else. Also, with WatchOS 2, Apple has added new security features to the Apple Watch, like an Activation Lock. There's also an upgrade that'll make your screen stay on for up to 70 seconds when activated. And then there's a Time Travel feature that works with complications, letting you use the Digital Crown to fast forward though time.

You can forward through the day or week to not only see what's coming up for appointments, but also what the weather will be like and other details. In order to download WatchOS 2, you need iOS 9 and the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, and then go to General>Software Update.

The update, which was originally suppose to release alongside iOS 9 on 16 September, was reportedly delayed due to a software bug that was found. However, that all appears to be fixed now, as Apple has released its software for public consumption.

Check out Pocket-lint's WatchOS 2 review for more details.