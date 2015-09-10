Apple Watch Hermes: First fashion partnership creates unique offering (pictures)

Apple has teamed up with Hermes to create the Apple Watch Hermes for those that want something a little more fashion focused on their wrist.

The new variant of the Apple Watch Hermès starts at £1,000 for the 38 mm stainless steel case with the Single Tour, £1,050 for the 42 mm stainless steel case with the Single Tour, £1,150 for the 38 mm stainless steel case with the Double Tour and £1,350 for the 42 mm stainless steel case with the Cuff, making it a touch more expensive than the Stainless Steel versions of the watch launched in April.

The Single Tour with the 38 mm stainless steel case comes in fauve Barenia leather, noir box leather and capucine Swift leather, while the Single Tour with 42 mm stainless steel case comes in fauve Barenia leather and noir box leather.

The Double Tour pairs with the 38 mm stainless steel case and is available in fauve Barenia leather and bleu jean, capucine and detain Swift leather. The Cuff pairs with the 42 mm stainless steel case and is available in fauve Barenia leather only.

Across the collection, each stainless steel case features an etching of the Hermès signature and includes a customisable face with three exclusive dial designs inspired by Clipper, Cape Cod and Espace Hermès watches that will be exclusive to the three watches.

You won't be able to buy the straps separately.

The partnership is a first from Apple and one would expect the start of many in the future as the company continues to try to woo the fashion set.

The company has also launched a number of new coloured straps of its' own, but none are a eloquent as the Hermes offerings.