  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news
    4. >
  4. Apple smartwatch news

Apple Watch Hermes: First fashion partnership creates unique offering (pictures)

|
1/7 Pocket-lint
The Apple Watch could easily be considered one of the most fashion-conscious smartwatches around. It is well built and it looks great on, but more importantly, it comes in two sizes and there are 50 models to choose from, and that's before you start mixing and matching. 

The Hermès collaboration takes the style element of the Apple Watch one step further but you can create a great look with the other models too. You get most of the tech you'd expect from a smartwatch with this device and with so many strap options and body colours available, there is bound to be one to suit various outfits. 

PRICE: From £299

 

The best Apple HomeKit tips and tricks
The best Apple HomeKit tips and tricks

- Three styles to choose from

- Priced slightly above Stainless Steel Apple Watch

- First fashion partnership

Apple has teamed up with Hermes to create the Apple Watch Hermes for those that want something a little more fashion focused on their wrist.

The new variant of the Apple Watch Hermès starts at £1,000 for the 38 mm stainless steel case with the Single Tour, £1,050 for the 42 mm stainless steel case with the Single Tour, £1,150 for the 38 mm stainless steel case with the Double Tour and £1,350 for the 42 mm stainless steel case with the Cuff, making it a touch more expensive than the Stainless Steel versions of the watch launched in April. 

The Single Tour with the 38 mm stainless steel case comes in fauve Barenia leather, noir box leather and capucine Swift leather, while the Single Tour with 42 mm stainless steel case comes in fauve Barenia leather and noir box leather.

Pocket-lintapple watch hermes first fashion partnership creates unique offering pictures image 6

The Double Tour pairs with the 38 mm stainless steel case and is available in fauve Barenia leather and bleu jean, capucine and detain Swift leather. The Cuff pairs with the 42 mm stainless steel case and is available in fauve Barenia leather only.

Across the collection, each stainless steel case features an etching of the Hermès signature and includes a customisable face with three exclusive dial designs inspired by Clipper, Cape Cod and Espace Hermès watches that will be exclusive to the three watches.

You won't be able to buy the straps separately.

The partnership is a first from Apple and one would expect the start of many in the future as the company continues to try to woo the fashion set.

The company has also launched a number of new coloured straps of its' own, but none are a eloquent as the Hermes offerings.  

PopularIn Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 review: Still a great smartwatch for the price
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 initial review: Wear OS for the great outdoors
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 rugged Wear OS smartwatch release date revealed
Apple's ECG feature coming soon to Apple Watch Series 4 via software update
Withings Steel HR Sport review: Analogue and digital collide
Apple Watch Series 5: What we want and expect to see
Comments