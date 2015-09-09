New Apple Watch models available today, Apple Watch OS 2 coming 16 September

Apple has announced a number of new Apple Watch apps that are coming along with Watch OS 2. Plus, two new styles of Watch will be available from later today.

Alongside the more than 10,000 apps that are already available on the Watch, Facebook Messenger will offer direct access to chat-like messages through the social network. And there is a GoPro controller app incoming that will show the footage captured using one of the action cameras.

There will also be an iTranslate app for language translation and AirStrip, an app to better control serious health data.

Along with the new apps announced, which will be available with Watch OS 2 when it launches next Wednesday on 16 September, Apple also announced two new aluminium finishes that will be available for the same price as the existing Watch Sport.

It will now come in both gold and rose gold. There will also be a Project (RED) version with some of the profits going to charity. And the company has partnered with fashion label Hermes to create an all-new Apple Watch experience, with a custom band and exclusive watchface.

Apple detailed all of the devices and the new operating system during its media event where it is also expected to announce the iPhone 6S later.