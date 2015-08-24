Swatch CEO calls Apple Watch an "interesting toy", outlines plans for NFC Swatch

In an interview with Swiss paper Tages-Anzeiger, Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek candidly outlines smartwatch plans for the Swiss company moving forward, while taking the opportunity to call out manufacturers like Apple, Samsung and Sony for their rivalling products.

"The Apple Watch is an interesting toy, but not a revolution" (trans), said Hayek in response the question of whether Swatch was right to ignore the growing trend of smartwatches.

Hayek goes on to say it was a strategic decision by Swatch not to produce smartwatches - or "computers for the wrist" as he calls them - highlighting that they can't go more than 24 hours without needing a power socket.

Instead, Swatch is focused on devices that are smart, but not necessarily connected to the outside world, citing the advantages of being waterproof, offering a long battery life and costing a fraction of the price of technologically advanced smartwatches. And being Swiss Made, of course.

Swatch recently released its Touch Zero One watch, a smart device designed specifically for volleyball players, and plans more devices in this family in the future, citing that the door was open for the Zero Five or Zero Nine.

The next device will be called, surprise, surprise, the Touch Zero Two, designed for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, but we're expecting it to be revealed before the end of 2015. Omega - part of the Swatch Group - is the official timekepper of Rio 2016, so the association makes some sense.

The Swatch Touch Zero Two will feature NFC for mobile payments, as an alternative to credit cards, with Hayek saying that the last details are just being ironed out with partners. It sounds, given Hayek's apparent desire to remain disconnected, closer to Barclaycard bPay than Apple Pay.

But if the Apple Watch isn't a revolution, then what is? Sistem 51 is, of course, a zero power mechanical movement composed of 51 parts and held together with a single screw, says Hayek.