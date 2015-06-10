  What great watches you could buy instead of the Apple Watch?

Apple launched the Watch as a fashion piece, a desirable objet du jour, neatly divided into easily digestible price segments.

There's the Apple Watch Sport for those at the bottom end, teasing you with plenty of strap options to dress it up and make it less sporty, but the price is accessible.

Then there's the Apple Watch, priced to make you pause and scratch your head, especially in the more desirable combinations.

Finally there's the Apple Watch Edition, priced so that it will only appeal to those who can easily afford another trinket, in an existing collection of luxury accessories. It's the ultimate manifestation of aspirational luxury technology.

But what if you set the tech aside and look to more traditional watches? What could you get of you swap Apple's tech complications for Swiss horological complications?

Here's a rundown of what Apple Watch cash buys you elsewhere.

Apple Watch Sport lands at a price point that undercuts most mechanical watches. Starting at £299, you're not quite in Swiss Made territory, but there's plenty on offer, like the fetchingly-named Casio Edifice EQB-510D-1AER.

This Edifice model is actually smart in looks as well as the tech. It's Bluetooth connected to help you keep track of your phone, as well as offering solar charging. It's the same price as the Apple Watch Sport at £300, but you'll get several years from the battery, rather than a day.

That's in the same sort of price range as a rose gold-plated Michael Kors Parker watch, which adorns the wrists of many ladies, a typical example of fashion-focused watches.

The Apple Watch comes in many forms and at many prices based on the strap that you choose. The combination of the Milanese Loop is with Stainless Steel Case is popular, but will set you back £599.

Or you could get yourself a Christopher Ward C60 Trident Pro 600. Christopher Ward is all about offering Swiss Made watches at prices that won't break the bank. It is an automatic, with a self-winding movement inside, offering classic divers watch looks, reminiscent of Rolex, Omega and Tudor.

Or if you're looking for something simpler and more dressy, perhaps even fitting with Apple's love of simple retro design, there's the Hamilton Intra-Matic Auto. It's a 38mm watch, so smaller and more discreet than the fashion for brash divers watches, and again, Hamilton is about Swiss Watch quality without the high price.

In watch terms, there's a huge leap in price from the most expensive Apple Watch (the black steel with black bracelet band, £949) up to the cheapest of the Apple Watch Edition models, at £8000.

Apple hops over the luxury watch hotzone around the £3000-5000 mark, where big brands like Breitling, Rolex, Omega and Tag Hauer have plenty of options for men and women.

For £8,000, which would get you a rose gold 38mm Apple Watch with White Sport Band, you could get a 38mm Hublot Big Bang with diamond bezel. It's a sporty model for ladies, with stainless steel body and finished in white.

It you're after the larger Apple Watch Edition, you're starting at £9500 for the 42mm. That's a lot of watch and could buy you something like the IWC Schaffhausen Portuguese Laureus.

Take your Apple Watch up to the Modern buckle and you're looking at an astronomical £13,500 for the 38mm. You could get yourself a 2002 A Lange & Shöne Lange 1, with white gold body and crocodile leather strap, if you're looking at the second-hand market.

Or maybe you'd be taken by a used Patek Philippe Calatrava, also rose gold and offering a crocodile leather strap?

At these top prices for the Apple Watch you can buy an Rolex Submariner and an Omega Seamaster. Or a Ford Focus.