You’ll soon be able to buy an Apple Watch in Apple Stores and walk out with it

Apple has revealed that it will be selling Apple Watch models in its retail stores in the UK, US and other regions from 18 June. It will also be selling the device in other countries not on the original rollout from 26 June.

The Apple Watch has been a big success in sales terms since its release on 24 April, selling out online fast, with many orders having to wait weeks for delivery.

Apple's original high street policy was also to have dedicated sections of its stores and boutiques in third-party locations, such as Selfridges, where those interested could visit to try and choose the Watch they liked most. Buyers would still have to order online, however.

That is soon to change with the device being sold in-store in two weeks time. And customers purchasing their Watch from Apple can also have it paired and set-up with their iPhone at the same time.

READ: Apple Watch review: Fashion over function?

Apple fans who are still waiting for their Watch to be delivered also receive some good news. Their devices will ship before the middle of June. "The response to Apple Watch has surpassed our expectations in every way, and we are thrilled to bring it to more customers around the world," said Jeff Williams, Apple’s senior vice president of operations.

"We’re also making great progress with the backlog of Apple Watch orders, and we thank our customers for their patience. All orders placed through May, with the sole exception of Apple Watch 42 mm Space Black Stainless Steel with Space Black Link Bracelet, will ship to customers within two weeks. At that time, we’ll also begin selling some models in our Apple Retail Stores."