Apple Watch tips and tricks: Hidden secrets of WatchOS revealed

Your Apple Watch has finally arrived, but you've been staring at the new smartwatch for the last 10 minutes trying to work out how to use it.
There's no denying it, the Apple Watch is a complex device that offers plenty to those happy and keen to explore all its features.
How do you turn on Power Reserve? What about how to clear all your messages in one go? Or how do you take a screenshot on the Apple Watch?
For the most part you should be able to work out the basics, but Apple has included plenty of hidden gems to allow you to get even more out of your watch than you thought was possible.
Shortcuts, quick options and much more are all waiting to be discovered and utilised to help you become an Apple Watch power user before you know it.
We will be adding to this list of tips and tricks as we discover more, and if you've got any yourself to share let us know in the comments below.
Apple Watch Messages tips and tricks
Read your messages
When you get a message, raise your wrist to see who your message is from and to read the full message. Lower your arm to dismiss it.
Respond with a preset message
When a message comes in hit reply and you can send a simple preset message.
Respond with words
You can opt to dictate your message to be turned into words via Siri or send as an audio file within the text.
Respond with Emoji
Apple also lets you respond with a number of different emoji exclusive to the Apple Watch, as well as standard emoji. To see beyond your most recently used emoji scroll down the page with your finger or the digital crown.
Respond with different Apple Watch emoji
Apple offer three different Apple Watch emoji and then a number of variations of those three. There's a smiley face, love hearts, and a white gloved hand. To make them show the differences, scroll with the digital crown before tapping the word send in the top right hand corner.
Send a new message
Force Touch in the Messages inbox to compose a new message
Don't miss a message
To ensure you don’t miss any important notifications, turn on Prominent Haptic to pre-announce alerts. Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics.
Mirror your iPhone
Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Select Messages and then tick the Mirror my iPhone listing. The Watch will now alert you in the same way your iPhone is set up.
Only repeat alerts once
If you don't want your wrist overly buzzing you can set it so the watch only alerts you of a new text message once rather than twice as you might have on your phone. Go to The Apple Watch App for iPhone > Messages > then select custom. Alternatively you can have the watch remind you of a single message up to 10 times.
Turn off sound for Message alerts
Go to The Apple Watch App for iPhone > Messages > then select custom and then toggle Sound.
Disable dictation for Messages
Go to The Apple Watch App for iPhone > Messages > then select Audio Messages. Here you can chose for the watch to give you the option to use dictation or not. Turning it off removes that option when you next go to send a message.
Send Read Receipts
You can set the Apple Watch so that it will automatically send read receipts when you have read one of their messages. Go to The Apple Watch App for iPhone > Messages > then toggle Send Read Receipts.
Changing Default replies
Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu and tap Mail. Tap on Default Replies and then you can change the default replies you send when the watch isn't trying to guess what to say.
Sending your current location in a Message
If you are Messaging with someone you can send your current location to them via the Watch. Force tap on an iMessage and then opt to Send Location.
Apple Watch Mail tips and tricks
Delete email from your watch
You can quickly delete an email from your inbox list by swiping left.
Flaging email and marking as unread from your watch
You can also flag your emails or mark them unread by swiping left slowly, then pressing on the more button before choosing the relevant options. Within the email itself a "Force touch" also brings up the same options.
Mirror your iPhone
Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Select Mail and then tick the Mirror my iPhone. The Watch will now alert you in the same way your iPhone is set up when you get new email.
Customise what email alerts you get
Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Select Mail and then tick Custom. Here you can select how each of your different email accounts are handled and whether you want alerts at all.
Emails only from VIPs
Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Select Mail and then tick Custom. Tap on VIPs and now you will only get alerts when your VIPs email you.
Change message preview size
You can have have none, one, or two lines of preview for your messages. To select the one for you go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Select Mail and then Message Preview.
Change Flag style
Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Select Mail and then Custom. Scroll down and tap on the Flag Style listing in the menu. You can either have a colour or a flag.
Don't delete by mistake
Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Select Mail and then Custom. Scroll down and toggle Ask Before Deleting.
Replying to emails
In WatchOS 2 you can reply to emails, flag them, mark them as unread or delete them. To do so Force Touch on the screen on the email you are reading and chose from the four options.
Apple Watch Activity tips and tricks
Change your goals
Force Touch in the Activity app to change your daily move goal anytime you want.
See more data
Swipe up from the 3 ring summary view to see more info: active calories, steps, and distance
Turn off Stand reminders
Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Tap on Activity and the toggle Stand Reminders off.
Turn off Progress updates or change the time of them
If you aren't fussed about getting updates throughout the day about how active you're being then you can change when the Apple Watch notifies you about it. Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Tap on Activity and then Progress Update. You can change it from the default of 4 hours to None, Every 6 hours or Every 8 hours.
Turn off all Activity alerts
Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Tap on Activity and the toggle off all the alerts you don't want.
Turn off tracking altogether
Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone. Scroll down and select privacy and then Motion & Fitness. Here you can stop the heart rate sensor calculating your calories burned and the watch using your body movements to determine your step count and fitness level.
Checking your heartbeat
Slide up Glances and then find the heartbeat Glance to see what your last reading was and what it is now. The Watch automatically takes your heart rate every 10 minutes and then sends that data to the Health app on your iPhone.
Apple Watch Workout tips and tricks
Pause or end a workout quickly
Force Touch during a workout to end or pause a workout (or swipe all the way to the left) then scroll down to save or discard it.
Show Goal Metric rather than progress ring
Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Tap Workout and then toggle the Show Goal Metric option
Power saving mode in Workout
Turn off the heart rate monitor feature to save power by going to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scrolling down the menu to Workout. Then toggle the Power Saving Mode option.
Apple Watch Music tips and tricks
Play Beats 1 radio station
Open up the Music app and in WatchOS 2 you'll find a button to quickly access the Beats 1 radio station.
Select source to play to
Force Touch in the Music app to play music directly from Apple Watch to Bluetooth headphones or speakers
See album art
Tap on the track info in the Now Playing screen
Shuffle and repeat
Force tap when playing a song to select Shuffle or Repeat
Jump alphabetically in track or album listings
Scroll faster with the digital crown until a letter appears. It will now jump through your songs via the alphabet.
Turn up the volume with digital crown
When you are viewing the music Glance use the digital crown to turn up or down the volume.
Sync a playlist
The Apple Watch has the ability to store songs so you can listen without your iPhone nearby - great for a run. To sync a playlist go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu and tap Music. Select Synced Playlist and then select the playlist you want to sync. The playlist syncs when Apple Watch is on its charger. You can limit the size of the playlist in the same place. Playlists can be limited by size or songs. The upper limit is 250 songs.
Apple Watch Calendar tips and tricks
Switch between list and day view
Force touch and select either day view or list view.
Email event organiser
If you are running late, you can Force touch on a calendar entry and email the organiser with a boilerplate response like "Stuck in traffic" or "Running a bit late"
Back to today
If you've scrolled down through your appointments you can get back to today by using Force Touch and then selecting "Today".
Apple Watch watch faces tips and tricks
Changing your watch faces
On the watch face screen Force Touch and then scroll left or right to reveal more.
Customising your watch face
Force Touch on the watch face screen then press customise. Scroll left and right to reveal different elements, like colour, that can be changed and use the digital crown to scroll through colour or different "complications" as Apple calls them. Tap on each complication to change what's in them. Not all features are available on all watches.
Deleting clock faces
Swipe up when in the watch face selection mode to delete the face. Don't worry you haven't deleted it forever.
Having more than one design of the same watch face
In the watch face selection mode scroll all the way to the right and select new. Use the digital crown to scroll through available options.
Setting 24 Hour Time
Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu and tap Clock. Toggle whether you want your watch to show 24-hour time or not.
Push Alerts from your iPhone
When this is on Apple Watch will alert you of Timers and Alarms you've set on your iPhone so you can snooze or dismiss them remotely. Toggle on or off via the Apple Watch app for iPhone if you don't want this via the Clock panel in the app.
Turn off the red notifications indicator
When this is on, a red dot will appear at the top of your watch face when you have unread notifications. To turn it off go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Tap on Clock and then toggle "Notifications Indicator.
Choosing your monogram details
Some of the watch faces "Colour" for example, allow you to show your monogram on the face. The Apple Watch app for iPhone allows you to customise what initials are shown (up to 4). To change it go to the Clock settings in the app and then tap on the Monogram feature in the list.
Change City names or add airport abbreviations
As default Apple lists the city time zones around the world you've got stored in your phone, but if you associate more with San Fran or Seattle than you do with Los Angles then you might want to change the name. Apple lets you do that. Go to the app on your iPhone and then Clock. Tap City Abbreviations.
Set the time ahead
Some people like to have their watch always set a couple of minutes fast. Apple let you do this. On your Apple Watch go to Settings > Time and then use the digital crown to change the time up to an hour ahead in one minute increments.
Setting a Photo watch face
To set a specific photo as a watch face find a photo in Photos and Force Touch on it to set as a Watch Face.
Setting a Photo Album watch face
Go to the Apple Watch Companion App > Photos > Then select which folder you want to use for your Photo Album watch face
Apple Watch Phone tips and tricks
Stop your watch ringing when you phone rings
Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu and tap Phone. Select Custom and then opt to have the Watch show alerts, sounds, or whether it should buzz.
Call someone from your phone
Go to the Phone app on your Apple Watch and then select someone from your Favourites, Recents, or Contacts.
Making a call
Press the digital crown to load Siri and then say "Call..." to make the call.
Apple Watch Photos tips and tricks
Deciding what photos to show on the Apple Watch
You can opt to have certain photos or albums synced to your watch even when you don't have your iPhone nearby. Go to the Apple Watch app for iPhone and tap on Photos, then Synced Albums. You can then select which albums you want on the Watch and how much space the watch can have to store them between 25 and 500 photos.
Selecting a photo on your Watch
Use the digital crown to zoom in and out and your fingers on the screen to move around.
Setting a Photo watch face
To set a specific photo as a watch face find a photo in Photos and Force Touch on it to set as a Watch Face.
Apple Watch Stocks tips and tricks
Change the Stock watch face complication
Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone, then Stocks, then select whether you want Current Price, Points Change, Percentage Change, or Market Cap.
Change default stock in Glances
Go to the Stocks section of the Apple Watch app for iPhone and then select from a range of different stocks or simply have it mirror your iPhone.
Apple Watch Weather tips and tricks
Change the default city
Go to the Weather section in your Apple Watch app for iPhone and then select which city you want to show on your watch faces or the Weather Glance.
See 10 day forecast
Go to the Weather app on your Apple Watch and swipe up to see the next 10 days of weather for that city.
See if it is going to rain today and at what time
Force touch on the weather app to set the dial to show the conditions, chance of rain, or temperature throughout the day. Now you can see that it will rain at 5pm clearly.
Apple Watch Notifications tips and tricks
What does the red dot mean
If you see a red dot on your watch face, it means you have notifications
Clearing all notifications
Force Touch when you are on the notifications pane to Clear All.
Seeing past notifications
Swipe down from the top of the screen
Don't show the message, just the alert
Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and select Notification Privacy from the Notifications menu. Now when you get a message you'll know its from a specific app but you have to tap to see what it says. Handy if you don't want others reading your notifications.
Cutting down on notifications
Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone then Notifications and then select whether you want Apple and third party apps to send you notifications or not.
Apple Watch Friends tips and tricks
Manage your 12 friends
Apple lets you have your 12 closest disciples (read friends) on a speed dial button on the side of the Apple Watch. To customise this list you can go to the iPhone Watch app and add them there.
See who has an Apple Watch
In Friends, you can see who also has an Apple Watch by looking for the hand icon (bottom centre) to know if you can send a Digital Touch
Scroll through your friends
On the Watch tap on the second button then use the digital crown to scroll around the Friends dial. Tap on their face to select them.
Sending your heart beat
To send your heart beat place two fingers on the screen until you feel the Watch beat and the let go when you've sent them enough of your heart's rhythm.
Adding more friends
In WatchOS 2 you can add more than 12 friends. Simply swipe to the left to reveal another circle ready to be filled in.
Apple Watch General tips and tricks
Manage third party complications
Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and select Complications. You'll see what third party apps you have installed that will allow Complications.
Change the screen cut out time to 70 seconds
Go to the companion app on your iPhone and then General. Scroll down to Wake Screen and set the On Tap setting to "Wake for 70 seconds".
Disabling Nightstand Mode
In WatchOS 2 you can have it so the watch changes to Nightstand mode when connected to the charger on its side. If you want disable this feature go to the watch app on your iPhone > General > and then toggle Nightstand Mode.
Go to last app
Double click on the digital crown to go to the last app you were using.
Quick access to Siri
Either say "Hi Siri" or long press on the digital crown
Mute an incoming call
To mute an incoming call, just cover Apple Watch with your hand.
Back to Watch face
Don't worry about pressing the digital crown to go back to the app screen then again to centre it on the clock and then again to get back to the watch face. Simply place your hand over the watch, it will go black then tap on the screen to return to the watch face straight away.
Unlock with iPhone
You can setup Apple Watch to automatically unlock when you’re wearing it and you unlock your iPhone. Go to the Apple Watch app on iPhone > My Watch > Passcode > Unlock with iPhone.
Find your lost iPhone
Go to Glances and go to the Glance all the way to the left. Tap on the iPhone symbol at the bottom and if your iPhone is on it will send out an audible ping.
Mute your Watch
The far left Glance lets you mute your Apple Watch.
Airplane mode
You can pair your Watch and your iPhone to go into Airplane mode together. Make sure the Airplane mode Mirror iPhone feature is turned on in the Apple Watch App.
Do Not Disturb
Have your Watch mirror your iPhone or go by its own settings
Reorder Glances or delete them
Go to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and then Glances. Here you can show which Glances show and which don't and which order they are shown in.
Left handed
Change the watch orientation of the watch by setting whether you are to use it on your left or right wrist via the General settings in the Apple Watch app for iPhone.
Accessibility changes
You can change a number of accessibility features of how the Apple Watch looks and reacts to your input via the accessibility features in the General Settings menu in the Apple Watch App.
Enable Handoff for your watch
If you are doing something on your watch that you then want to carry on on your phone you can enable Apple's Handoff feature to work on the watch too. Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone then General then toggle the Enable Handoff button.
Change the App layout
Go to the app on your iPhone, then App Layout and start moving the circles around.
Deleting apps
Go to the app screen on your Watch and then long press on the display until the icons start to jiggle. Here you can delete or move them around in the same way you do on your iPhone.
Turn off your Apple Watch
Long press on the second button you use to access your friends list. Here you can turn it off, opt to go into Power Reserve mode or Lock the device.
Turning on Power Reserve mode
Long press on the second button on the side of the watch or go to the Battery Glance if you've opted to have that displayed.
Turning off Power Reserve mode
Long press on the second button to restart your Watch.
Taking a screenshot
To snap a photo of whatever is on the screen at any given moment press both the digital crown and the second button at the same time. The photo will be automatically saved to your Photos album on your iPhone.
Hard reset your Apple Watch
Press the digital crown and second "Friends" button for around 10 seconds until the Apple logo reappears.
Pairing a pair of Bluetooth headphones
On the watch go to Settings app and then Bluetooth. You can pair your headphones directly to the Watch from here.
Giving extra buzz with Prominent Haptic
Sometimes a haptic (buzz) from a notification isn't enough to alert you, especially if you are wearing the watch strap loosely. To help combat that you can turn on something Apple calls Prominent Haptic that when on Apple Watch will play a prominent haptic to pre-announce some common alerts. To turn this on go to the Settings App on the Watch and then Sounds & Haptics and scroll to the bottom of the menu.
Turning off Simple Passcode
As default the Apple Watch comes with a four-digit passcode, however in WatchOS 2 you can increase this level of security to a six-digit passcode. To do that go to the Apple Watch app for iPhone and then Passcode. Here de-toggle Simple Passcode. Type in your new six-digit code and you are done.
Mark as Missing
If you've lost your Apple Watch you can mark it as missing via the app so that if you find it again you'll need to re-pair it with the Apple Watch and re-authenticate with your Apple ID to use it again.
Liked this? Check out Apple HomeKit and Home app: What are they and how do they work?