Apple Watch tips and tricks: Hidden secrets of WatchOS revealed

When you get a message, raise your wrist to see who your message is from and to read the full message. Lower your arm to dismiss it.

When a message comes in hit reply and you can send a simple preset message.

You can opt to dictate your message to be turned into words via Siri or send as an audio file within the text.

Apple also lets you respond with a number of different emoji exclusive to the Apple Watch, as well as standard emoji. To see beyond your most recently used emoji scroll down the page with your finger or the digital crown.

Apple offer three different Apple Watch emoji and then a number of variations of those three. There's a smiley face, love hearts, and a white gloved hand. To make them show the differences, scroll with the digital crown before tapping the word send in the top right hand corner.

Force Touch in the Messages inbox to compose a new message

To ensure you don’t miss any important notifications, turn on Prominent Haptic to pre-announce alerts. Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics.

Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Select Messages and then tick the Mirror my iPhone listing. The Watch will now alert you in the same way your iPhone is set up.

If you don't want your wrist overly buzzing you can set it so the watch only alerts you of a new text message once rather than twice as you might have on your phone. Go to The Apple Watch App for iPhone > Messages > then select custom. Alternatively you can have the watch remind you of a single message up to 10 times.

Go to The Apple Watch App for iPhone > Messages > then select custom and then toggle Sound.

Go to The Apple Watch App for iPhone > Messages > then select Audio Messages. Here you can chose for the watch to give you the option to use dictation or not. Turning it off removes that option when you next go to send a message.

You can set the Apple Watch so that it will automatically send read receipts when you have read one of their messages. Go to The Apple Watch App for iPhone > Messages > then toggle Send Read Receipts.

Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu and tap Mail. Tap on Default Replies and then you can change the default replies you send when the watch isn't trying to guess what to say.

If you are Messaging with someone you can send your current location to them via the Watch. Force tap on an iMessage and then opt to Send Location.

You can quickly delete an email from your inbox list by swiping left.

You can also flag your emails or mark them unread by swiping left slowly, then pressing on the more button before choosing the relevant options. Within the email itself a "Force touch" also brings up the same options.

Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Select Mail and then tick the Mirror my iPhone. The Watch will now alert you in the same way your iPhone is set up when you get new email.

Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Select Mail and then tick Custom. Here you can select how each of your different email accounts are handled and whether you want alerts at all.

Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Select Mail and then tick Custom. Tap on VIPs and now you will only get alerts when your VIPs email you.

You can have have none, one, or two lines of preview for your messages. To select the one for you go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Select Mail and then Message Preview.

Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Select Mail and then Custom. Scroll down and tap on the Flag Style listing in the menu. You can either have a colour or a flag.

Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Select Mail and then Custom. Scroll down and toggle Ask Before Deleting.

In WatchOS 2 you can reply to emails, flag them, mark them as unread or delete them. To do so Force Touch on the screen on the email you are reading and chose from the four options.

Force Touch in the Activity app to change your daily move goal anytime you want.

Swipe up from the 3 ring summary view to see more info: active calories, steps, and distance

Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Tap on Activity and the toggle Stand Reminders off.

If you aren't fussed about getting updates throughout the day about how active you're being then you can change when the Apple Watch notifies you about it. Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Tap on Activity and then Progress Update. You can change it from the default of 4 hours to None, Every 6 hours or Every 8 hours.

Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Tap on Activity and the toggle off all the alerts you don't want.

Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone. Scroll down and select privacy and then Motion & Fitness. Here you can stop the heart rate sensor calculating your calories burned and the watch using your body movements to determine your step count and fitness level.

Slide up Glances and then find the heartbeat Glance to see what your last reading was and what it is now. The Watch automatically takes your heart rate every 10 minutes and then sends that data to the Health app on your iPhone.

Force Touch during a workout to end or pause a workout (or swipe all the way to the left) then scroll down to save or discard it.

Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Tap Workout and then toggle the Show Goal Metric option

Turn off the heart rate monitor feature to save power by going to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scrolling down the menu to Workout. Then toggle the Power Saving Mode option.

Play Beats 1 radio station

Open up the Music app and in WatchOS 2 you'll find a button to quickly access the Beats 1 radio station.

Force Touch in the Music app to play music directly from Apple Watch to Bluetooth headphones or speakers

Tap on the track info in the Now Playing screen

Force tap when playing a song to select Shuffle or Repeat

Scroll faster with the digital crown until a letter appears. It will now jump through your songs via the alphabet.

When you are viewing the music Glance use the digital crown to turn up or down the volume.

The Apple Watch has the ability to store songs so you can listen without your iPhone nearby - great for a run. To sync a playlist go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu and tap Music. Select Synced Playlist and then select the playlist you want to sync. The playlist syncs when Apple Watch is on its charger. You can limit the size of the playlist in the same place. Playlists can be limited by size or songs. The upper limit is 250 songs.

Force touch and select either day view or list view.

If you are running late, you can Force touch on a calendar entry and email the organiser with a boilerplate response like "Stuck in traffic" or "Running a bit late"

If you've scrolled down through your appointments you can get back to today by using Force Touch and then selecting "Today".

On the watch face screen Force Touch and then scroll left or right to reveal more.

Force Touch on the watch face screen then press customise. Scroll left and right to reveal different elements, like colour, that can be changed and use the digital crown to scroll through colour or different "complications" as Apple calls them. Tap on each complication to change what's in them. Not all features are available on all watches.

Swipe up when in the watch face selection mode to delete the face. Don't worry you haven't deleted it forever.

In the watch face selection mode scroll all the way to the right and select new. Use the digital crown to scroll through available options.

Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu and tap Clock. Toggle whether you want your watch to show 24-hour time or not.

When this is on Apple Watch will alert you of Timers and Alarms you've set on your iPhone so you can snooze or dismiss them remotely. Toggle on or off via the Apple Watch app for iPhone if you don't want this via the Clock panel in the app.

When this is on, a red dot will appear at the top of your watch face when you have unread notifications. To turn it off go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu. Tap on Clock and then toggle "Notifications Indicator.

Some of the watch faces "Colour" for example, allow you to show your monogram on the face. The Apple Watch app for iPhone allows you to customise what initials are shown (up to 4). To change it go to the Clock settings in the app and then tap on the Monogram feature in the list.

As default Apple lists the city time zones around the world you've got stored in your phone, but if you associate more with San Fran or Seattle than you do with Los Angles then you might want to change the name. Apple lets you do that. Go to the app on your iPhone and then Clock. Tap City Abbreviations.

Some people like to have their watch always set a couple of minutes fast. Apple let you do this. On your Apple Watch go to Settings > Time and then use the digital crown to change the time up to an hour ahead in one minute increments.

To set a specific photo as a watch face find a photo in Photos and Force Touch on it to set as a Watch Face.

Go to the Apple Watch Companion App > Photos > Then select which folder you want to use for your Photo Album watch face

Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and scroll down the menu and tap Phone. Select Custom and then opt to have the Watch show alerts, sounds, or whether it should buzz.

Go to the Phone app on your Apple Watch and then select someone from your Favourites, Recents, or Contacts.

Press the digital crown to load Siri and then say "Call..." to make the call.

You can opt to have certain photos or albums synced to your watch even when you don't have your iPhone nearby. Go to the Apple Watch app for iPhone and tap on Photos, then Synced Albums. You can then select which albums you want on the Watch and how much space the watch can have to store them between 25 and 500 photos.

Use the digital crown to zoom in and out and your fingers on the screen to move around.

Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone, then Stocks, then select whether you want Current Price, Points Change, Percentage Change, or Market Cap.

Go to the Stocks section of the Apple Watch app for iPhone and then select from a range of different stocks or simply have it mirror your iPhone.

Go to the Weather section in your Apple Watch app for iPhone and then select which city you want to show on your watch faces or the Weather Glance.

Go to the Weather app on your Apple Watch and swipe up to see the next 10 days of weather for that city.

Force touch on the weather app to set the dial to show the conditions, chance of rain, or temperature throughout the day. Now you can see that it will rain at 5pm clearly.

If you see a red dot on your watch face, it means you have notifications

Force Touch when you are on the notifications pane to Clear All.

Swipe down from the top of the screen

Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and select Notification Privacy from the Notifications menu. Now when you get a message you'll know its from a specific app but you have to tap to see what it says. Handy if you don't want others reading your notifications.

Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone then Notifications and then select whether you want Apple and third party apps to send you notifications or not.

Apple lets you have your 12 closest disciples (read friends) on a speed dial button on the side of the Apple Watch. To customise this list you can go to the iPhone Watch app and add them there.

In Friends, you can see who also has an Apple Watch by looking for the hand icon (bottom centre) to know if you can send a Digital Touch

On the Watch tap on the second button then use the digital crown to scroll around the Friends dial. Tap on their face to select them.

To send your heart beat place two fingers on the screen until you feel the Watch beat and the let go when you've sent them enough of your heart's rhythm.

In WatchOS 2 you can add more than 12 friends. Simply swipe to the left to reveal another circle ready to be filled in.

Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone and select Complications. You'll see what third party apps you have installed that will allow Complications.

Go to the companion app on your iPhone and then General. Scroll down to Wake Screen and set the On Tap setting to "Wake for 70 seconds".

In WatchOS 2 you can have it so the watch changes to Nightstand mode when connected to the charger on its side. If you want disable this feature go to the watch app on your iPhone > General > and then toggle Nightstand Mode.

Double click on the digital crown to go to the last app you were using.

Either say "Hi Siri" or long press on the digital crown

To mute an incoming call, just cover Apple Watch with your hand.

Don't worry about pressing the digital crown to go back to the app screen then again to centre it on the clock and then again to get back to the watch face. Simply place your hand over the watch, it will go black then tap on the screen to return to the watch face straight away.

You can setup Apple Watch to automatically unlock when you’re wearing it and you unlock your iPhone. Go to the Apple Watch app on iPhone > My Watch > Passcode > Unlock with iPhone.

Go to Glances and go to the Glance all the way to the left. Tap on the iPhone symbol at the bottom and if your iPhone is on it will send out an audible ping.

The far left Glance lets you mute your Apple Watch.

You can pair your Watch and your iPhone to go into Airplane mode together. Make sure the Airplane mode Mirror iPhone feature is turned on in the Apple Watch App.

Have your Watch mirror your iPhone or go by its own settings

Go to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and then Glances. Here you can show which Glances show and which don't and which order they are shown in.

Change the watch orientation of the watch by setting whether you are to use it on your left or right wrist via the General settings in the Apple Watch app for iPhone.

You can change a number of accessibility features of how the Apple Watch looks and reacts to your input via the accessibility features in the General Settings menu in the Apple Watch App.

If you are doing something on your watch that you then want to carry on on your phone you can enable Apple's Handoff feature to work on the watch too. Go to the Apple Watch App for iPhone then General then toggle the Enable Handoff button.

Go to the app on your iPhone, then App Layout and start moving the circles around.

Go to the app screen on your Watch and then long press on the display until the icons start to jiggle. Here you can delete or move them around in the same way you do on your iPhone.

Long press on the second button you use to access your friends list. Here you can turn it off, opt to go into Power Reserve mode or Lock the device.

Long press on the second button on the side of the watch or go to the Battery Glance if you've opted to have that displayed.

Long press on the second button to restart your Watch.

To snap a photo of whatever is on the screen at any given moment press both the digital crown and the second button at the same time. The photo will be automatically saved to your Photos album on your iPhone.

Press the digital crown and second "Friends" button for around 10 seconds until the Apple logo reappears.

On the watch go to Settings app and then Bluetooth. You can pair your headphones directly to the Watch from here.

Sometimes a haptic (buzz) from a notification isn't enough to alert you, especially if you are wearing the watch strap loosely. To help combat that you can turn on something Apple calls Prominent Haptic that when on Apple Watch will play a prominent haptic to pre-announce some common alerts. To turn this on go to the Settings App on the Watch and then Sounds & Haptics and scroll to the bottom of the menu.

As default the Apple Watch comes with a four-digit passcode, however in WatchOS 2 you can increase this level of security to a six-digit passcode. To do that go to the Apple Watch app for iPhone and then Passcode. Here de-toggle Simple Passcode. Type in your new six-digit code and you are done.

Mark as Missing

If you've lost your Apple Watch you can mark it as missing via the app so that if you find it again you'll need to re-pair it with the Apple Watch and re-authenticate with your Apple ID to use it again.

