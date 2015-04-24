Watch Jony Ive and Marc Newson talk about why they designed Apple Watch

Apple's most famous designers appeared at the Conde Nast International Luxury Conference to talk about Apple Watch, and now video of their interview has been posted to British Vogue's YouTube Channel.

Jony Ive and Marc Newson spoke with Vogue's Suzy Menkes at the conference and told the fashion editor that they embarked upon designing the Apple Watch a few years ago for very specific reasons, and those reasons are very different from why Apple dreamed up the iPhone in 2007.

"When we started work on the iPhone, the motivation there was we all pretty much couldn’t stand our phones, and we wanted a better phone," Ive explained during the confeence. "When we worked on the Watch, the motivation was completely different. We happen to love our watches."

Ive and Newson also mentioned they have collected mechanical watches for many years, and because of their love for those watches, they didn't create the Apple Watch to one-up them. Instead, they believed the wrist was and is an area perfectly suited to showcase technology.

"Very differently...it was because we saw that the wrist was a fabulous place for technology," Ive said, to which Newson agreed: "The wrist is, and has always been for literally hundreds of years, one of the best places on the body to put an object."

When prodded by Menkes about whether they believe younger consumers will prefer the Apple Watch to a luxury or mechanical watch, Ive simply said he didn't know. He then stressed that Apple's only intent was to take remarkable technology and make it "more and more personal".

Ive added however that he hopes all people will like the Apple Watch as well as find it personal and beautiful. Watch the 12-minute clip above to see what else Ive and Newson had to say about Apple Watch.