These are the only places you'll be able to buy an Apple Watch today to walk away with

If you thought you could walk into an Apple Store from today and walk out sporting an Apple Watch, think again. But that isn't to say there aren't a few shops on the planet that will let this happen.

Apple has already announced it will let customers try on Apple Watches, to pick their one, but even if they pay in store the order is still placed online for delivery. So going into an Apple Store is essentially only to try on the Watch and see what it looks like. But a few designer shops will let you try and buy right there.

For UK shoppers the only place they can walk away with an Apple Watch is Dover Street Market, the same for Japan. For the US in LA there's Maxfield, in France there's Colette in Paris, Germany has the Corner in Berlin, while Italy has Corso Como in Milan.

Even these designer boutiques will have limited stock, reportedly Dover Street Market will have less than 1,000 units. But the very rare fancy gold editions require ordering still, it's claimed.

So if you want to get your wrist adorned in Apple Watch you better get making a reservation now as places are likely filling up now that the Apple Watch is available to buy at last.

READ: Apple Watch: You won't be able to buy in Apple store on day one

