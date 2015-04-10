Apple Watch pre-orders open and first wave sold out already, just as well Katy Perry got hers early

Apple opened pre-orders for its Apple Watch early this morning and already all models are suggesting a four to six week wait for shipping, even though the device officially comes out in two weeks time, on 24 April.

That includes all variations of the Watch Sport and standard Watch. The yellow gold Watch Edition models, starting at £8,000, won't be shipping until August now.

Maybe that's because singer Katy Perry, one of the most socially followed people in the world, showed hers off on her Instagram account this morning. She coupled it with the post: "Oh Mickey you're so fine, you're so fine you blow my mind, hey Mickey!" It references Toni Basil hit Mickey, one of her self-confessed favourite songs, and the Mickey Mouse watch face on the new device.

Her Instagram post was already shared over 128,000 times at the time of writing.

If you were too late this morning but still want to get an Apple Watch on launch, we're afraid we have some bad news. It looks like Apple will only let you try on a watch in store, you'll still have to wait for the order to arrive thanks to the myriad of options and variants available.