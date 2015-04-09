Apple Watch available to pre-order now if you go Goldgenie

The Apple Watch will go up for pre-order tomorrow, Friday 10 April, but you can pre-order one early – presuming you're rich and like Goldgenie.

Goldgenie, the company responsible for blinging up the Apple Watch, has announced its pre-orders are already open for its Apple Watch Spectrum Collection.

The customised Apple Watch options are threefold: Elite with 24k Gold, Rose Gold or Platinum; Brilliance with 24k Gold, Rose Gold or Platinum and Sworovski crystals; or Diamond Ecstasy with a 1-carat diamond in the crown and hundreds of smaller diamonds on the case and strap. All are available in the 38mm and 42mm variants.

Needless to say these Watch options that get the early pre-order treatment don't come cheap. Prices start at £2,000, go up to nearly £38,000, and require a 50 per cent deposit to secure a pre-order. All the watches will be available on the same day as the general release on 24 April.

Laban Roomes, founder and CEO of Goldgenie Global, says: "As Apple affirm their position in the luxury marketplace with prices of £8000 upwards for the Apple Watch Edition, we are bridging the gap between that the more accessible stainless steel Apple Watch models with our luxury finishes and artisan watch straps. And of course, for those who wish for something beyond this bridge, we are offering diamonds."

READ: Apple Watch: 12 things you might not already know