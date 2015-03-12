Look out Apple Watch, Burg is after you with crystals and 3G calling

Burg Wearables might not be a company you are hugely familiar with, but when it comes to smartwatches, this company has a style to suit everyone.

There are numerous options already available, from square and round faces, to metal, leather and rubber straps and three of the models due to come out this year are even more exciting. We had a play with a couple of them at the Wearables Technology Show in London to see what they will offer and how they set themselves apart from the Samsung and Apple's of the smartphone world.

The Burg smartwatches all have a number to distinguish the style and although there will be several additions to the collection in 2015, the ones that caught our eye will be numbered Burg 25, Burg 27 and Burg 32.

All the Burg smartwatches are smartphone watches as they all come with a SIM inside them meaning they don't rely on your smartphone to call or message, but the Burg 27 and 32 bring 3G connectivity to the party.

The Burg 27 a lovely looking watch that feels well-built and it reminds us of the chunky Michael Kors fashion watches. There are several colours available but the one we saw at the show was the gold and Swarovski model. It's not cheap at €800 but compared to the £8,000 Apple Watch, it sounds much cheaper than it would have done a week ago.

The normal Burg smartphone watches range between €100 and €400 so you do pay quite a significant amount more for the crystal version. The specs are the same without the crystals though, running on Android 4.4 and offering GPS, storage for up to 1500 contacts and a number of pre-loaded apps including Twitter and Facebook.

The Burg 27 has Skype, a smart keyboard, a 2-megapixel camera, a calculator, sleep tracker and weather information, among other things. It connects to your iPhone or Android device via Bluetooth 4.0 so even though you can send text messages, emails or make phone calls directly from the watch itself, you can also pair it up to your normal smartphone too.

The Burg 32 is a square model that is available in four finishes comprising gold, rose gold, silver and black trims. The straps are rubber with a clasp that matches the face and the apps will appear on the screen in a similar way to how they look on your smartphone.

We were told that the Burg 27 will be arriving in a couple of months while the Burg 32 is already available. Head to Burg Wearables to see the entire collection.