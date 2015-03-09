Apple Watch: When and where can you get it?

Apple has finally confirmed everything we need to know about Apple Watch, while holding its Spring forward event in San Francisco, including details about how much the smartwatch will cost, when it will be available, and where you can buy it.

Apple has described its newest product category as an "incredibly accurate timepiece", an "intimate and immediate communication device", and a "groundbreaking health and fitness companion". The wearable not only tells you the time, but also answers calls and tracks how many steps you take daily, among other things. It displays information at a glance, but if you want the gold version, you need deep pockets.

Keep reading to find out exactly how much Apple Watch costs and when and where you can get your hands on all three models.

Apple will launch all versions of its new Apple Watch on 24 April.

Yes. Apple Watch will be available for pre-order from the Apple Online Store on 10 April.

Apple Watch will be available in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, the UK, and the US. It will be for sale in Apple retail stores, the Apple Online Store, select department store shop-in-shops, select Apple-authorised resellers in China and Japan, and at boutiques across the world (including colette in Paris, Dover Street Market in London and Tokyo, Maxfield in Los Angeles and The Corner in Berlin).

Yes. Like any other Apple product, Apple retail stores and department store shop-in-shops will offer customers the chance to preview Apple Watch as well as try it on while visiting those stores from 10 April. Apple said it will also offer a "Personal Setup" to customers who want to customise and pair Apple Watch with their iPhone, as long as those customers purchase online or in-store from Apple.

Apple Watch will also be available to preview or try on at Galeries Lafayette in Paris, Isetan in Tokyo and Selfridges in London from April 10.

Apple Watch will be available in three collections, with the Apple Watch Sport model being the cheapest. Pricing will range from £299 to £339 (including VAT). The next step up is Apple Watch. It will range from £479 to £949 (including VAT ). And finally, the high-end Apple Watch Edition, which is crafted from 18-karat gold alloys, will start at £8,000 (including VAT).

Yes. Apple Watch will require iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, or iPhone 6 Plus.

Check out Apple's Apple Watch page or Pocket-lint's Apple Watch hub for more details.