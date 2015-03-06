  Apple Watch developers have spent weeks at Apple HQ to fine-tune their smartwatch apps

Apple isn't taking any chances when it comes to its imminent Watch release. The company has reportedly been allowing app creators to test and perfect their software on the Watch at Apple headquarters.

Apple has scheduled an event on 9 March where it is expected to launch the Watch at last. Ahead of that companies including Facebook, BMW and United Continental have been testing their apps, for the last few weeks, with Apple. According to Reuters these are Apple Watch launch partners whose apps are being fine-tuned to perfection.

Apple has made sure no leaks will happen by resorting to some extreme measures. In the testing rooms there is no internet connection and no outside materials are allowed inside, according to Bloomberg.

The Apple Watch launch is expected to focus heavily on the Watch as a means of paying for items and controlling smart devices like cars and the home. Apple Pay, which should allow contactless payment from the smartwatch, is expected to get a lot of attention. Activity tracking plus sports and fitness tracking should also get a good amount of love from Apple.

Check back on 9 March where we will have live coverage from the Apple "Spring forward" event.

