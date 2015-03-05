Apple preparing 'Spring forward' event for 9 March, likely for Apple Watch

UPDATE: Apple has been spotted preparing to put banners up at its Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, ready for the 9 March event.

Apple has just sent invitations for a special event scheduled on 9 March, when the company will presumably discuss more about Apple Watch.

The event has a "Spring forward" tagline and will take place at the Yerba Buena Center in San Francisco. Apple might use the time to showcase Apple Watch and reveal more information about the smartwatch it first unveiled last September alongside the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Apple Watch was initially set to launch in “early 2015″, with Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, more recently confirming an April timeframe.

Apple has also confirmed a $349 starting price, and that Apple Watch will come in two sizes and three collections called Apple Watch, Apple Watch Sport (aluminium), Apple Watch (stainless steel), and Apple Watch Edition (18k gold). The company's special event is being held roughly a month before the launch of Apple Watch, so many have speculated that the Spring forward event will undoubtedly delve into Apple Watch specifics.

We're expecting to hear things like pricing and availability. Apple might even offer on-stage demoes. Apart from Apple Watch, recent rumours have suggested Apple has a MacBook Air refresh in the works. The company is also reportedly getting ready to launch a Beats Music-like streaming service, and so the Spring forward event might showcase all of these products, none, or maybe just one of them.

Apple will simultaneously hold an event in Berlin on 9 March at 6 pm for tech journalists in Europe unable to attend the San Francisco-based event. Pocket-lint plans to attend the event and give you the latest and breaking news as it happens.