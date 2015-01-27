Apple Watch release date: April, confirms Apple

Apple has confirmed Apple Watch will ship in April. It didn't give a date, though Tim Cook, Apple's chief, announced a specific timeframe during the company's latest quarterly earnings call.

"Development for Apple Watch is right on schedule, and we expect to begin shipping in April," revealed Cook during the call, while noting there are many apps in the works for Apple Wtach, and that he was already using a version of the device and couldn't live without it: "My expectations are very high on it ... I'm using it every day and love it and can't live without it," he said.

Apple unveiled Apple Watch last September, alongside the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Although the smartphones released immediately, the company said Apple Watch wouldn't release until in early 2015. Apple of course didn't provide an exact release date, but since that event, its device has been heavily tipped to appear in March at an event after Mobile World Congress.

The price of the Apple Watch is expected to vary greatly, mostly because there will be several variations of the device. Apple Watch will start at $349, officially, which translates to £300 in the UK, but there are two different sizes. The larger size will likely be pricier. The Apple Watch Sport and Watch Edition models will also likely be more expensive than the basic model.

Apple analyst John Gruber estimated the Watch with stainless steel and sapphire will start at $1,000, while the 18-karat gold and sapphire Watch Edition will be a whopping $5,000. Sources independently talking to Pocket-lint have also suggested that Apple Watch won't be cheap.

