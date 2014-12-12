  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news
    4. >
  4. Apple smartwatch news

Apple Watch isn't out yet but that hasn’t stopped pre-orders for Diamond iWatch at more than $30K

|
Mervis Diamond Apple Watch isn't out yet but that hasn’t stopped pre-orders for Diamond iWatch at more than $30K
Best upcoming smartwatches: Future wristwear to look forward to
Best upcoming smartwatches: Future wristwear to look forward to

US jeweller Mervis Diamond Importers has jumped the gun when it comes to the Apple Watch by pledging to sell a diamond-encrusted version after the official release for more than $30,000 (around £19,000).

The Diamond iWatch "Watch edition", which the company revealed in more-than-likely Photoshopped form on its Facebook page, will come in 18 karat rose gold with eight rows of diamonds totalling 15.14 carats. They are graded E/F in colour and VS1/VS2 in clarity, which are the highest in quality available.

Mervis Diamond will also offer a white gold or platinum version as well, with pre-orders expected to ship from June next year. It is currently not know when the actual Apple Watch will hit the streets, but rumours have it at March at the very least.

We suspect Mervid Diamond Importers will not be the only specialist offering a bespoke, customised version of the Apple Watch in 2015. Goldgenie is known to gold-plate Apple devices, even bicycles, for its customers, which include film star Jamie Foxx and ex-footballer David Beckham.

READ: Behold the bicycle you will never ride: The £250K road bike covered in 24kt gold

Apple itself will have a more exclusive premium version of the device available alongside conventional and Sport editions. It is not know how much it will cost but the Watch Edition device will come with an 18 karat gold casing.

READ: Apple Watch release date, price and everything you need to know

PopularIn Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 review: Still a great smartwatch for the price
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 initial review: Wear OS for the great outdoors
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 rugged Wear OS smartwatch release date revealed
Apple's ECG feature coming soon to Apple Watch Series 4 via software update
Withings Steel HR Sport review: Analogue and digital collide
Apple Watch Series 5: What we want and expect to see
Comments