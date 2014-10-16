  Indie developers able to produce Apple Watch apps too, WatchKit SDK coming in November

Apple has confirmed that it will allow all developers to develop apps for the Apple Watch from November rather than just a select few.

The SDK, called WatchKit, will be added to the developer preview programme next month and means that it isn’t just big corporations like BMW or the W Hotels getting in on the action with the new Apple gadget.

Apple Watch, shown to the media (including Pocket-lint), at the start of September at the company’s iPhone event in Cupertino, isn’t due out until early 2015, but Apple is already trying to build excitement in the new device and the new platform.

The creation of WatchKit is likely to be welcomed be developers keen to see how the new interface works.

The Apple Watch will come in three different types - the Watch, the Watch Sport and Watch Edition - at three different price points and will start at $349. Rumours have it that the most expensive version, which will come in solid gold, could be priced at anywhere up to $5,000.

We doubt many with specific edition will be downloading the Mickey Mouse watch face for day to day use. But then again, we could be wrong.