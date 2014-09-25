  Want to give Apple Watch as a Valentine's present? You might have to think again

Valentine's Day 2015 may come too soon for Apple Watch, claim reports. A retail partner of Apple has allegedly been told that the company is struggling to release it by then.

Apple's first smartwatch has been a hot topic of conversation since it was unveiled by Tim Cook during the company's recent press conference. It shared the limelight with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus handsets, but while they have been released to consumers since, the Watch has not.

Apple said at the time that it would be coming "early 2015" but didn't give any more details on its release plans. The Information though claims that a "person briefed by the Apple department involved in shipping the watch" joked that the Cupertino firm would be "lucky to ship it by Valentine's Day".

READ: Apple Watch release date, price and everything you need to know

That could come as a disappointment to those who were planning on giving the device to a loved one as a Valentine's Day present. It might save them a bit of cash though as another recent report suggested that although the Apple Watch will start at $349 (£215), the solid gold version could be priced as high as $5,000.

Apple expert John Gruber also estimated that the stainless steel/sapphire glass models will cost a dollar shy of $999.