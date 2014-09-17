  Apple Watch to cost from $349 but could go up to $5K, says expert

Those of you who are eager to buy the fancy 18-carat gold version of Apple's Watch Edition sometime early next year better start saving your loose change now. It's expected to cost at least a couple of mortgage payments.

More specifically, Daring Fireball's John Gruber has come up with an estimated price for the pure-gold watch: $4,999 (£3,060). Gruber has a good track record when it comes to rumours and Apple-focused speculation, mostly because of his close ties with the company, so his latest report might actually hold some weight.

When Apple unveiled Apple Watch during a special event at the Flint Center last week, the company didn't announce a specific release date or price point for the various Watch models. It only emphasised a $349 starting price, and now Gruber has claimed that price is only for the Apple Watch Sport aluminum/glass models.

He also forecasted the Apple Watch stainless steel/sapphire models will cost $999. Gruber mostly arrived at these price by examining the cost of materials used by Apple. The gold watch, for instance, is solid gold. It's not gold-plated. And Gruber sarcastically urged his readers to find a quality gold watch for under $2,000.

TechCrunch reported recently however the 18-carat gold version of the Apple Watch could cost around $1,200 retail when it launches in January, and it claimed that price was corroborated - based on size and weight - by jewelers familiar with the material Apple is using to make its Apple Watch Edition pieces.

The report further noted the jewelers' estimates were just estimates and that Apple's gold watch could come in well below that price, but Gruber disagreed completely and argued that the gold watch - the very high-end of Apple's Watch line - should cost quadruple what TechCrunch predicted.

Keep in mind none of these guesses have been confirmed by Apple. But still...it won't hurt to start putting away money now, months in advance.

