The Apple Watch looks far better with a round face, it suits the UI

Apple unveiled its Watch to the world and the world responded with mixed reactions. One was surprise at the fact it wasn’t round as many of the iWatch rumours had suggested. The Apple Watch UI seems made for circles, so a designer has adapted it for just that.

While it's odd seeing renders after a product has been announced these round faced Apple Watch designs deserve a look. The UI designed for the watch feels very circular in spite of the iWatch sitting more square. This was probably an artist design choice by Jony Ive of course. But to be honest we're loving this round version.

When Apple unveiled the Activity and Fitness apps which feature circular lines to show daily goals we immediately thought it would look better on a round watch. It looks like designer Alcion thought the same thing. As you can see the circular mock-up here shows off the apps perfectly.

Of course this design does appear a little thinner than the actual Apple Watch so that's a factor in making it look better too. But if this was an option for the Apple Watch 2 we'd be pretty tempted. Perhaps a premium round faced Watch could be announced by the time the Apple Watch arrives in 2015, but we're not holding our breath.

